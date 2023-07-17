Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens to lose again? 3 possible finishes for their match vs. The Judgment Day on WWE RAW

The Judgment Day prevailed over the blockbuster team of Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and Seth Rollins in their six-man tag team main event last week on WWE RAW. The win provided Finn Balor and his team major momentum in their quest for gold on the red brand.

It was announced just a day ago that The Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio will collide against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in a non-title tag team match on WWE RAW this week. A win over the babyfaces will put the heels in contention for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles.

However, victory won't be that easy to accomplish for Señor Money in the Bank and Dirty Dom, especially with Priest's focus lying on Seth Rollins and his World Heavyweight Championship. With that in mind, let's take a look at three possible endings to the match.

#1. The Judgment Day once again prevails

Finn Balor and his faction have continued to dominate competition despite the wild rumors of differences running around. The faction proved they were a united front when Balor and Priest defeated Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams on NXT.

With momentum in their corner, there's nothing that can stop the Archer of Infamy and Dirty Dominik Mysterio from defeating Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in the upcoming non-title tag team match-up on WWE RAW.

#2. The tag team champions stand tall

Owens and Zayn defeated The Usos in a highly-emotional match in the main event of WrestleMania 39 Night 1. The best friends have since retained their titles against The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins), Imperium (GUNTHER and Ludwig Kaiser), and Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson).

A possible ending to the match could see the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions dispose of The Judgment Day on the July 17, 2023, episode of Monday Night RAW, protecting them on the road to SummerSlam.

#3. The match ends in no contest

WWE loves to do no-contest finishes for big matches, especially when they are airing on WWE RAW or SmackDown. Fans might witness that particular ending to the tag team match between The Judgment Day and Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn this week.

Tonight's match might see interference from Finn Balor, causing Seth Rollins to even the odds for the undisputed tag team champions. This could lead to the referee declaring the match a no-contest, keeping both teams strong as they head to SummerSlam 2023.

