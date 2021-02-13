Sami Zayn and King Corbin qualify for SmackDown Elimination Chamber match

On tonight's SmackDown, Sami Zayn and King Corbin earned the right to become the third and fourth members of the roster to participate in next Sunday's Elimination Chamber match. The winner of the match will get the chance to challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship on the same night.

Following Adam Pearce's announcement in the opening segment of this week's SmackDown, both Sami Zayn and King Corbin won a tag team match, making them two of the six competitors in the Elimination Chamber.

Sami Zayn and King Corbin defeated the father-son duo of Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio to earn their spots in the Elimination Chamber match. The match was fairly uneventful.

Both sides got in some good hits, but the strength and cunning of Corbin and Zayn would prevail, as the latter sealed their qualification by pinning Dominik Mysterio.

Sami Zayn and King Corbin join Kevin Owens and Jey Uso, who automatically qualified for the Elimination Chamber match thanks to their performances over the past few months. The other two participants will be decided in yet another tag team match between Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode and the duo of Cesaro and Daniel Bryan.

What is happening in the RAW Elimination Chamber match?

Prior to this week's announcement of the SmackDown Elimination Chamber match, Adam Pearce and Shane McMahon made an announcement on RAW regarding Drew McIntyre's WWE Championship. It was announced that the Scottish Psychopath will defend his title in the Elimination Chamber.

He will be put in the contraption with Randy Orton, Sheamus, AJ Styles, Jeff Hardy, and The Miz. All five men are former WWE Champions and will be looking to take the title off of the King of Claymore country.

The big question, however, is who will earn the chance to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship on the spot? Who do you think has the best chance of the four Superstars who have qualified? Let us know down below.