Sami Zayn to leave WWE after Elimination Chamber 2025? Contract details explored

Sami Zayn is all set to battle his long-time best friend Kevin Owens at the WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 Premium Live Event. However, fans might be concerned about his future, considering the rumors about his contract ending.

After not helping Kevin Owens against Cody Rhodes at Royal Rumble 2025, Sami Zayn suffered a vicious Piledriver at the hands of his real-life best friend. This injured Zayn in the storyline, after which he returned to ask for a match against Owens at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025. As he wasn't cleared to wrestle, Adam Pearce announced an unsanctioned match featuring the two Canadian stars for the upcoming premium live event.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported an update on the situation, stating that The Honorary Uce will continue as a WWE Superstar. When asked about the contract, Sami said while he likes to keep this stuff private, he has a good thing going on in the company so he will continue for the foreseeable future.

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

Considering that the upcoming unsanctioned match will be brutal, there is a high chance the former Intercontinental Champion will take a hiatus after this battle. And, as mentioned above, he doesn't plan to exit the promotion anytime soon.

Why Sami Zayn will likely not leave WWE anytime soon even after Elimination Chamber 2025

While a kayfabe departure after WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 is not out of the question, exiting the company at this moment may not be the best decision for Sami Zayn.

Zayn has had the best years of his career in WWE recently, especially during his run as The Honorary Uce of The Bloodline. At WrestleMania 38, he battled Johnny Knoxville in a marquee match. At the next edition of The Show of Shows, he headlined Night One where he won the Undisputed Tag Team Championships alongside Kevin Owens by ending The Usos legendary reign.

While he was directionless at one point during last year's WrestleMania, he ultimately battled Gunther in arguably the best match of the night. He ended his record-breaking title reign to become the new Intercontinental Champion in a wholesome moment.

Triple H's in-ring booking perfectly suits The Underdog From the Underground. He will likely have a big-time match at WrestleMania 41 as well, so fans must stay tuned.

