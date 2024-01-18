Sami Zayn to make his Indian TV debut with former 9-time champion? Exploring what's about to come

Sami Zayn is currently on hiatus from WWE as he made his last appearance on television back on December 4, 2023. Zayn wrestled his last match at an untelevised live event against Finn Balor on December 12. However, The Underdog from the Underground is all set to make his Indian TV debut with nine-time champion Kevin Owens.

Both Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn visited India in September last year during the company's Superstar Spectacle Live Event, which was held in Hyderabad. The former Tag Team Champions joined up with Sony Sports Network at that time to shoot some clips for the Indian fans.

This resulted in Zayn and Owens being set to make their Indian TV debut in the upcoming film titled Strength & Stunts. The film will capture the high-octane action and drama of the ring. Not only this, it will also feature South Indian star Karthi, The Prizefighter, and the former Bloodline member displaying their appreciation and thanking the fans in India for their continued support of WWE Superstars.

Further, in the official statement from Rajesh Kaul, the Chief Revenue Officer of Sony Pictures Networks India, it is revealed that South India has a strong fanbase for the Stamford-based promotion. South fans currently represent 41% of the ratings from India as a whole. He stated that:

“WWE has a strong fanbase in South India and the region contributes to 41% of its reach in the country. As the home of WWE in India, we are thrilled to collaborate with Karthi and continue our efforts to narrate extraordinary stories in Tamil & Telugu that resonate with the audience. These films revisit the appeal of WWE that is driven by compelling characters along with high-octane stunts and we remain committed to bringing the best of pure sports entertainment to our viewers.”

Alongside Strength & Stunts, Karthi is also set to feature in another exclusive Sony Sports Network film titled Heroes and Villains. Here, he will lead the fans through the journey of WWE's heroic figures and dastardly heels.

When is Sami Zayn expected to make his return?

As of writing, Sami Zayn is advertised on the official poster of the next premium live event, Royal Rumble 2024, which seems to be an indication of his appearance at the event. However, it is important to note that there is no report regarding his status for this event, which has led many to question when and where he may show up next.

Upon his arrival, Zayn is expected to take vengeance against Drew McIntyre for his brutal assault during his last appearance on the red brand.

It will be interesting to witness how things will unfold at Royal Rumble 2024 and whether Sami Zayn will be part of this event.

