WWE Superstar Sami Zayn makes a heart-warming request after winning the IC Title

The world needs more champions like Sami Zayn

After winning the Intercontinental Championship at Elimination Chamber, WWE Superstar Sami Zayn took to Instagram to make a heart-warming request to his supporters. In a beautiful celebratory post, Zayn urged all his followers to celebrate his first title win on the main roster by donating to SamiForSyria.com -- his initiative that accounts for relief work in the war-torn regions of Syria.

Zayn shared a picture of him lifting the Intercontinental Title along with the caption, “How does one celebrate Sami Zayn’s WWE Intercontinental Championship win? One great way to celebrate is by donating to SamiForSyria.com to fund a mobile clinic in Syria! What’s better than championship gold? Helping to alleviate the suffering of others!”

You can see the post below:

The money donated to the cause will be used to provide healthcare for those affected by life in the war-torn region. Zayn has always been vocal about the ongoing conflict in Syria and has constantly worked towards making things better for those struggle with the aftermath of the destruction of their homes and their lives.

Zayn defeated Braun Strowman for the Intercontinental Championship after The Monster Among Men was able to beat the odds in a 3-on-1 Handicap Match at the final PPV before WrestleMania.

With Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro by his side, Zayn managed to get his hands on gold for the first time since losing the NXT Championship in 2015. In the light of recent events, this gesture from the WWE Superstar is truly inspiring and gives us a glimpse of his efforts directed at making life better for those who are fighting for their lives in Syria.

