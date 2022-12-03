Sami Zayn match will kick off tonight's WWE SmackDown

Sami Zayn is set to battle Sheamus to kick off this week's edition of WWE SmackDown.

The Bloodline battled The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens in the main event of WWE Survivor Series WarGames. At the end of the WarGames match, Sami hit Kevin Owens with a low blow.

Zayn followed it up with the Helluva Kick and then stepped aside to allow Jey Uso to shine. Jey hit KO with the Frog Splash for the pinfall victory. After the match, The Honorary Uce shared a hug with Roman Reigns and Jey Uso in the ring and The Bloodline appears to be as strong as ever.

Sheamus and The Brawling Brutes came up short against The Bloodline but The Celtic Warrior has a chance at revenge tonight. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Zayn and Sheamus will kick off this week's edition of WWE SmackDown:

"Tonight's WWE Smackdown on FS1 will kick off with Sami Zayn vs. Sheamus," tweeted Sapp.

WWE Hall of Famer praises Sami Zayn

Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently joined Sportskeeda Wrestling's One on One show and praised the Honorary Uce.

Teddy stated that the former Intercontinental Champion has always been talented and is glad somebody in the company finally realized it. The wrestling legend added that he's enjoyed every minute of Sami in The Bloodline so far:

"I haven't been able to sit down and really take the time to really watch it all, but Sami Zayn has always been a great performer. I had the chance to work with him one time... and I enjoyed every minute of it. Sami Zayn is like a hidden talent. Maybe finally somebody realizes what they've had there all the time," said Teddy Long. [3:41 - 4:05]

Sami recently lost to Butch of The Brawling Brutes in the SmackDown World Cup tournament. It will be interesting to see if he can get back on track tonight on the blue brand.

