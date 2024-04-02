Sami Zayn must be cautious about newly formed alliance on WWE RAW ahead of WrestleMania 40

Sami Zayn will try to dethrone WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther at WrestleMania 40. The Underdog from the Underground was put through the wringer by the Ring General on WWE RAW during their feud. He sealed his place at the Showcase of the Immortals by winning a grueling Gauntlet match.

Zayn ran the gauntlet and ended Chad Gable's dream of heading to 'Mania. The pair were the final two competitors and put on a stellar match, but it was the Montreal native who booked his ticket to Lincoln Financial Field.

Gable was heartbroken following that loss and admitted that he felt he'd let himself and his family down. He told Cathy Kelley on WWE's YouTube channel:

"To me, this meant a lot more than WrestleMania or a championship. It was a very personal thing for me and my family and the ideals I guide my life by."

Gable has never had a singles match on the Grandest Stage of Them All, and Zayn scuppered his plans to do so this year. However, the pair have put that gauntlet drama aside to try and get the Canadian in shape for his battle with Gunther.

That said, Sami Zayn may need to be wary of Gable. The Alpha Academy leader may still be reeling from his defeat. He could be plotting revenge at WrestleMania 40.

Chad Gable suggested Sami Zayn couldn't beat Gunther, perhaps foreshadowing a WrestleMania 40 betrayal

Sami Zayn was in the Alpha Academy gym with Chad Gable this week on WWE RAW as the former Olympian prepared him for WrestleMania 40. The duo are working together to end Gunther's record-breaking title reign.

However, this could be a ploy from Gable, who already doubted Zayn's capabilities to beat the Austrian heavyweight. He warned last year's Mania's Night One main eventer about his doubts and insisted he wasn't concerned about personal matters.

However, Gable's earlier interview with Cathy Kelley suggests otherwise, as he spoke about the despair of sitting WrestleMania 40 out. He could prevent Zayn from beating the Ring General so he could fulfill his mission of doing so.

Sami Zayn could suffer a case of deja vu with another Bloodline-like betrayal

Sami Zayn knows all too well the feeling of being stabbed in the back. He's put up with Kevin Owens throughout his wrestling career and was turned on by his close friend during their NXT days.

Fans won't need a reminder of how things panned out for Zayn and his allegiance to Roman Reigns' Bloodline. The faction turned on him after he decided he couldn't hit Owens with a chair at the 2023 Royal Rumble.

Chad Gable will be aware of Sami Zayn's past issues with allegiances, which should keep the Intercontinental Championship challenger on his toes. He may be cautious about not allowing his new trainer to strike first at WrestleMania 40.

Chad Gable could look to take Alpha Academy in a new direction

Alpha Academy peaked as a fan-favorite stable last summer after they garnered a ton of support from the WWE Universe that led to a face turn. Chad Gable transformed into a singles competitor amid the fans' support of his group.

Gable alluded to his push while a guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin in April 2023:

"I think the way that Hunter (Triple H) has used me over the past eight-nine months allowed me to show everybody what I can do technically, also on the character side of things." [H/T WrestleZone]

Gable was unsuccessful when he challenged Gunther for the Intercontinental Title in September 2023 on WWE RAW. He became the first man to beat the Ring General but didn't win the title as it was through count-out.

The Alpha Academy has since struggled to hit those heights, and the push has diminished. Otis and new member Akira Tozawa are appearing on WWE NXT ahead of WrestleMania 40.

The popular stable could use a new direction, and their leader turning on Sami Zayn could create an intriguing story. He's crying out for another push, and fans are upset that he didn't book his place at the Showcase of the Immortals.