Sami Zayn to quit WWE SmackDown immediately after losing United States Championship? Exploring the possibility

WWE SmackDown after Crown Jewel saw a shocking, unexpected title change when Ilja Dragunov returned, answering Sami Zayn's open challenge and defeating him to become the new United States Champion. Surprisingly, Honorary Uce might quit the blue brand after losing his title.The entire timeline for the Friday Night Show has been shaken up with Dragunov's sudden return after a nearly 13-month hiatus and him becoming the US Champion the same night.In a shocking twist, the 41-year-old star might quit SmackDown immediately and join Monday Night RAW, potentially becoming part of The Bloodline storyline. This could also lead to a WarGames match against The Vision at Survivor Series 2025 PLE later this year.That said, the above angle is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed yet.Former WWE employee slams Sami Zayn's booking on SmackDownBefore the former OG Bloodline member lost his United States Championship, ex-WWE head writer Vince Russo agreed with a fan's comment on Zayn that he currently represents 'everything that is wrong' with the promotion.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, the veteran said that the World Wrestling Entertainment lists the 41-year-old star as 215 pounds, but that is not his actual weight.&quot;I agree with that 1,000%. When he came down to the ring tonight, bro, and they're listing him at 215 pounds. First of all, he doesn't weigh a pound over I'd say a buck 90. That's everything that's wrong with professional,&quot; Russo said.With the shocking title switch on Friday Night SmackDown, it will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led WWE creative team has for Sami Zayn next.After he lost his US Title to Dragunov, it remains to be seen whether he actually leaves the blue brand to join Monday Night RAW for Survivor Series: War Games or the OG Bloodline storyline, along with Roman Reigns and The Usos.