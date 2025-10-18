  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SmackDown 2025
  • Sami Zayn to quit WWE SmackDown immediately after losing United States Championship? Exploring the possibility

Sami Zayn to quit WWE SmackDown immediately after losing United States Championship? Exploring the possibility

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Oct 18, 2025 05:46 GMT
Sami Zayn lost his title to Ilja Dragunov! (Credits: WWE.Com)
Sami Zayn lost his title to Ilja Dragunov! (Credits: WWE.com)

WWE SmackDown after Crown Jewel saw a shocking, unexpected title change when Ilja Dragunov returned, answering Sami Zayn's open challenge and defeating him to become the new United States Champion. Surprisingly, Honorary Uce might quit the blue brand after losing his title.

Ad

The entire timeline for the Friday Night Show has been shaken up with Dragunov's sudden return after a nearly 13-month hiatus and him becoming the US Champion the same night.

In a shocking twist, the 41-year-old star might quit SmackDown immediately and join Monday Night RAW, potentially becoming part of The Bloodline storyline. This could also lead to a WarGames match against The Vision at Survivor Series 2025 PLE later this year.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!

That said, the above angle is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed yet.

Former WWE employee slams Sami Zayn's booking on SmackDown

Before the former OG Bloodline member lost his United States Championship, ex-WWE head writer Vince Russo agreed with a fan's comment on Zayn that he currently represents 'everything that is wrong' with the promotion.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, the veteran said that the World Wrestling Entertainment lists the 41-year-old star as 215 pounds, but that is not his actual weight.

Ad
"I agree with that 1,000%. When he came down to the ring tonight, bro, and they're listing him at 215 pounds. First of all, he doesn't weigh a pound over I'd say a buck 90. That's everything that's wrong with professional," Russo said.

With the shocking title switch on Friday Night SmackDown, it will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led WWE creative team has for Sami Zayn next.

After he lost his US Title to Dragunov, it remains to be seen whether he actually leaves the blue brand to join Monday Night RAW for Survivor Series: War Games or the OG Bloodline storyline, along with Roman Reigns and The Usos.

About the author
Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Twitter icon

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications