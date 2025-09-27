Vince Russo says popular 40-year-old star is the reason for “everything that’s wrong with” WWE (Exclusive)

Vince Russo once again has some harsh words for a WWE star, stating that he represents everything that is wrong with the company. The veteran writer has been a huge critic of the promotion and its shows, and he hasn't held back this time as well, criticizing a current WWE champion.

Ad

The champion in question is the current United States Championship holder, Sami Zayn. The 40-year-old recently won the title in France and is currently in his first reign with the belt. He has made the title feel exciting once again in such a short time, as he's hosting open challenges every single week on the blue brand.

Russo, however, hasn't ever been a fan of Zayn and had some harsh comments for the WWE star. He was talking on BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, where he agreed with a fan that said Sami Zayn represents everything that is wrong with the company currently.

Ad

Trending

"I agree with that 1,000%. When he came down to the ring tonight, bro, and they're listing him at 215 pounds. First of all, he doesn't weigh a pound over I'd say a buck 90. That's everything that's wrong with professional," Russo said.

The former WCW Champion feels that Sami doesn't look menacing enough to be a wrestler, but the fans don't seem to hold the same opinion. The 40-year-old is still one of the most over stars in the promotions, and fans love to cheer the honorary uce on every time he's on screen.

Ad

His WWE United States Open challenges have been extremely enjoyable to watch, and he has defended his title against John Cena, Rey Fenix, and Carmelo Hayes till now. There was a surprise on offer for the fans on this week's episode of SmackDown as NXT superstar Je'Von Evans answered the open challenge, and the duo put on an extremely entertaining match as Sami retained the belt.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Faiz Ahmed Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.



Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.



When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.



When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation. Know More