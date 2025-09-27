Vince Russo says popular 40-year-old star is the reason for “everything that’s wrong with” WWE (Exclusive)

Vince Russo once again has some harsh words for a WWE star, stating that he represents everything that is wrong with the company. The veteran writer has been a huge critic of the promotion and its shows, and he hasn't held back this time as well, criticizing a current WWE champion.
The champion in question is the current United States Championship holder, Sami Zayn. The 40-year-old recently won the title in France and is currently in his first reign with the belt. He has made the title feel exciting once again in such a short time, as he's hosting open challenges every single week on the blue brand.
Russo, however, hasn't ever been a fan of Zayn and had some harsh comments for the WWE star. He was talking on BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, where he agreed with a fan that said Sami Zayn represents everything that is wrong with the company currently.
"I agree with that 1,000%. When he came down to the ring tonight, bro, and they're listing him at 215 pounds. First of all, he doesn't weigh a pound over I'd say a buck 90. That's everything that's wrong with professional," Russo said.
The former WCW Champion feels that Sami doesn't look menacing enough to be a wrestler, but the fans don't seem to hold the same opinion. The 40-year-old is still one of the most over stars in the promotions, and fans love to cheer the honorary uce on every time he's on screen.
His WWE United States Open challenges have been extremely enjoyable to watch, and he has defended his title against John Cena, Rey Fenix, and Carmelo Hayes till now. There was a surprise on offer for the fans on this week's episode of SmackDown as NXT superstar Je'Von Evans answered the open challenge, and the duo put on an extremely entertaining match as Sami retained the belt.
