Ex-WWE employee explains issue with Sami Zayn (Exclusive)

The go-home episode of WWE SmackDown ended with a massive surprise for the Lyon crowd. Sami Zayn challenged the United States Champion, Solo Sikoa, in the main event of the show and ended up overcoming his former Bloodline stablemate, winning the US Championship for the first time in his career.

The crowd erupted with cheers for the fan favourite, but former WWE employee Vince Russo recently explained the issue with the new United States Champion. After being thwarted in his pursuit of a World Championship by Karrion Kross, Sami moved to SmackDown to shift his focus to the United States Title.

Addressing the champion on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Russo stated that Sami Zayn isn't convincing enough as a wrestler. He stated that a casual fan would look at the 41-year-old wrestler and immediately think that they could beat him easily.

"If you've got four to six buddies together drinking beer, either they're at home or they're at the bar or wherever they are, and Sami Zayn comes on that screen, you know, every one of those guys are saying, "I could beat that guy's a**." You know, that's what regular people are saying, man." Russo said.

Russo has often been one of Sami Zayn's harshest critics, but the Canadian wrestler is massively over with the crowd. The fans love to cheer for an underdog character, and Zayn is one of the best to portray that character inside the WWE ring.

With his win in Lyon, France, Sami Zayn has now added another feather to his cap. Since joining WWE back in 2013, he has won the NXT Championship once and won the WWE Tag Team Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 39 with Kevin Owens. He has also been a four-time Intercontinental Champion and is a world title win away from becoming a grand slam champion.

