Sami Zayn reacts to being seen as a main star ahead of WWE Survivor Series

Sami Zayn shared his reaction to being featured on the poster for WWE Survivor Series WarGames.

The Honorary Uce and The Bloodline are set to battle the Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens in a WarGames match this Saturday at WWE Survivor Series. Sami already guaranteed a victory for The Bloodline in the match and had an argument with Jey Uso about it on SmackDown.

The Bloodline brutally attacked Sheamus on a recent edition of the blue brand and the Celtic Warrior is out for revenge this Saturday. Kevin Owens and Drew McIntyre also have their own issues with the Tribal Chief and The Bloodline.

Sami took to Twitter today to react to being featured on the main poster with The Bloodline for the premium live event this weekend.

"POSTER BOYS," tweeted Zayn.

Dutch Mantell thinks Sami Zayn's storyline with The Bloodline will continue until WWE WrestleMania

Dutch Mantell shared his thoughts on the storyline between Sami Zayn and The Bloodline.

Speaking on a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch said he expects to see Sami Zayn versus Kevin Owens at WWE WrestleMania next year at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

"You haven't seen him all that much. I mean, we saw McIntyre, we saw Sheamus, and we saw all that. So there's nothing really to pop for but Kevin Owens with the heat or with the tension with Sami Zayn and it's a perfect way to pull it off. They got their heads around that because they expect this angle between Owens and Sami to go a while. It's not gonna go three weeks and over, it might go too much. Then they split off, come back and I think we may see a variation of it at WrestleMania," said Dutch Mantell. [14:06 – 14:52]

The tension within The Bloodline may be their undoing at any moment. It will be interesting to see what happens if Sami Zayn's guarantee doesn't come through this Saturday at WWE Survivor Series.

