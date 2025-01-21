Sami Zayn to be removed from the Royal Rumble due to injury; surprise name to replace him? Exploring the possibility

Sami Zayn declared his official entry for the Royal Rumble 2025 during this week's WWE RAW. The OG Bloodline member also put everyone on notice, including Roman Reigns, and claimed that he would win the match as he now wants the world title. Soon, Kevin Owens interrupted him and cheered Sami on by stating how they would remain best friends forever, as Sami is a person who forgives him.

Meanwhile, during their conversation, KO created a scenario where Zayn would assist him during the ladder match against Cody Rhodes at Royal Rumble 2025 if necessary. Similarly, if Sami needed help in the Men's Royal Rumble match, the self-proclaimed Winged Eagle Champion would be there to support him, as he wanted Sami to win.

However, if the Honorary Uce doesn't accompany or aid KO in defeating The American Nightmare at the Rumble, fans could see Owens expressing his frustration with Sami Zayn. In a potential scenario, Kevin Owens might confront the OG Bloodline member backstage after possibly losing to Rhodes. Here, he could argue the rationale behind Sami not aiding him despite their bond as best friends. In frustration, KO could launch a beatdown on Sami and completely brutalize him, rendering him incapable of participating in the over-the-top-rope battle.

Trending

Expand Tweet

This incident could lead to the Prize Fighter stepping up as Sami's replacement and entering the match himself. An angle like this would be a great way to carry forward the ongoing storyline between KO and the OG Bloodline member. It could eventually develop into a major WrestleMania 41 storyline, with Sami Zayn returning after a few weeks to seek vengeance for the assault.

A match between KO and Sami would undoubtedly be a great addition to the Showcase of the Immortals card this year. It remains to be seen how things will unfold at Royal Rumble 2025, and whether Zayn and Owens will have each other's backs at the upcoming PLE.

Why did Kevin Owens forgive Sami Zayn for helping Roman Reigns but not Cody Rhodes?

In this whole conversation between Sami and KO, the Prize Fighter also disclosed the reason why he forgives Sami for helping Roman Reigns but not Cody Rhodes. The 40-year-old star explained that Sami has a past bond with the OTC.

Here, Zayn just forgave the OTC for his actions, just as he previously forgave Kevin Owens for his past actions and reunited with him. This is why, in some way, Sami Zayn's actions are justified for Owens, and the Prize Fighter didn't assault him in the same way he did with The American Nightmare.

Expand Tweet

KO also explained that Cody had no positive history with Reigns, which should have made him less inclined to help the Original Tribal Chief. This is why Owens opposes Rhodes but not his friend Sami Zayn.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback