Sami Zayn responds to depressing tweet from AEW star

The tweet left fans in a state of worry, and support poured in from all corners.

Zayn posted a detailed response to the tweet, and wished the Superstar well.

Sami Zayn

All Elite Wrestling star "Hangman" Adam Page recently put up a tweet on his official Twitter handle. The depressing tweet caught the attention of many fans who went on to post wholesome responses in the replies. The tweet also garnered a response from WWE Superstar Sami Zayn.

Page stated that he is currently having an existential crisis, and is realizing that all of his life's work doesn't matter and will be forgotten soon. The tweet left his fans in a state of worry and they flocked in droves to post tweets supporting Page and assuring him that he matters to them.

Zayn posted a detailed message directed towards Page. He began by telling Page that it is a mistake to think that being a pro-wrestling personality makes you more valuable than others. Sami then said that there aren't many people who recognize their own significance, and congratulated him on the same. He finished off the tweet by wishing him well. Check out the wholesome exchange below:

Sami Zayn's response to Page's tweet

Page made a name for himself in Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro-Wrestling, before making his way to All Elite Wrestling last year. He was scheduled to face former WWE Superstar Pac at the first-ever AEW show, "Double Or Nothing", but the match was later canceled citing "creative differences".

Page participated in the Casino Battle Royale during the pre-show of the PPV, and ended up winning the whole thing by last eliminating MJF. Page's victory bagged him a World title opportunity against the other #1 contender, Chris Jericho. The WWE veteran had defeated Kenny Omega in the main event of the show to win the Championship opportunity. At AEW All Out, Page took on Jericho in the main event to determine the first-ever AEW World Heavyweight Champion, with Jericho coming out on top in the end.

Earlier this year, Page and Kenny Omega defeated The Young Bucks to retain their AEW Tag Team titles. They had won the belts in January by defeating SoCal Uncensored. Page is regarded by many as an AEW original, and someone who has a bright future ahead. Support has been pouring in from fans following Page's tweet, and it's wholesome to see Zayn going out of his way to wish Page well. Seeing AEW and WWE wrestlers supporting each other on social media never gets old, and is exactly what's needed in these trying times.