Sami Zayn to vacate WWE United States Championship on SmackDown after Clash in Paris? Possibility explored

In the main event of WWE SmackDown this week, Sami Zayn shocked the world and became the new United States Champion. He dethroned Solo Sikoa as champion and celebrated his victory with the crowd.While he seemed elated with his win, Sami Zayn's post-match comments suggest he might soon vacate the United States Championship. Zayn talked about getting validation with this victory after doubting himself for months. He called the title win 'vindication' before revealing his next goal in the Stamford-based promotion, which is winning the world championship. The Master Strategist confirmed that after capturing a WWE World Title, he will become a Grand Slam Champion. In a shocking moment, Zayn could relinquish his gold on SmackDown after Clash in Paris to kick off his pursuit of the world championship.&quot;This whole time in my life, it’s [been] something very special. It means so much to me. It’s hard to put into words. I think it’s a lot of validation, you know? Because you put something in your head, and you just keep going further and further away when you start to doubt yourself. This right here is validation. It’s vindication. Now, if and when I eventually do get that world championship, I’ll be a Grand Slam Champion.&quot;The comments made by Sami Zayn have led to speculation that he will vacate the United States Championship to pursue the world title, aiming to become a Grand Slam Champion. After WWE Clash in Paris, the OG Bloodline member can declare that he is now moving ahead in the world title race and relinquishing the US Championship to avoid being distracted from his goal.A move like this will establish Zayn as a strong competitor in the main event scene and possibly lead him to the world championship. As of now, this is mere speculation.Fans are divided over Sami Zayn's win on WWE SmackDownThe WWE Universe seems divided over Sami Zayn's unexpected victory on the blue brand. Many believe that the 41-year-old deserved this win. However, others think that this may be a wrong call by the Stamford-based promotion.Fans on X also expressed concern for the MFT Leader, Solo Sikoa, as he is no longer the US Champion. Many also pointed out the poor booking of Sikoa since he became champion, making them more worried about his future in WWE.You can check out the reactions from fans below.Ox The Angry @OxTheAngryLINK@WWE @SamiZayn Solo deserved better.քʀɨռƈɛ ブライアント @princeblee23LINK@WWE @SamiZayn Damn right! Well deserved! 🫡𝙉𝙤𝙡𝙖𝙣 𝙎𝙖𝙧𝙠𝙖𝙧 @nolan_sarkarLINK@WWE @SamiZayn Is it the right call??What do you think about Sami Zayn's victory on SmackDown? Hit the discuss button and share your thoughts.