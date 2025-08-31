  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Sami Zayn to vacate WWE United States Championship on SmackDown after Clash in Paris? Possibility explored

Sami Zayn to vacate WWE United States Championship on SmackDown after Clash in Paris? Possibility explored

By Love Verma
Published Aug 31, 2025 03:09 GMT
Sami Zayn is the new US Champion. [Image credits: WWE.com]
Sami Zayn is the new United States Champion [Image credits: wwe.com]

In the main event of WWE SmackDown this week, Sami Zayn shocked the world and became the new United States Champion. He dethroned Solo Sikoa as champion and celebrated his victory with the crowd.

Ad

While he seemed elated with his win, Sami Zayn's post-match comments suggest he might soon vacate the United States Championship. Zayn talked about getting validation with this victory after doubting himself for months. He called the title win 'vindication' before revealing his next goal in the Stamford-based promotion, which is winning the world championship.

The Master Strategist confirmed that after capturing a WWE World Title, he will become a Grand Slam Champion. In a shocking moment, Zayn could relinquish his gold on SmackDown after Clash in Paris to kick off his pursuit of the world championship.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"This whole time in my life, it’s [been] something very special. It means so much to me. It’s hard to put into words. I think it’s a lot of validation, you know? Because you put something in your head, and you just keep going further and further away when you start to doubt yourself. This right here is validation. It’s vindication. Now, if and when I eventually do get that world championship, I’ll be a Grand Slam Champion."
Ad

WWE has given up on Paul Heyman? Here's the story!

Ad

The comments made by Sami Zayn have led to speculation that he will vacate the United States Championship to pursue the world title, aiming to become a Grand Slam Champion. After WWE Clash in Paris, the OG Bloodline member can declare that he is now moving ahead in the world title race and relinquishing the US Championship to avoid being distracted from his goal.

A move like this will establish Zayn as a strong competitor in the main event scene and possibly lead him to the world championship. As of now, this is mere speculation.

Ad

Fans are divided over Sami Zayn's win on WWE SmackDown

The WWE Universe seems divided over Sami Zayn's unexpected victory on the blue brand. Many believe that the 41-year-old deserved this win. However, others think that this may be a wrong call by the Stamford-based promotion.

Fans on X also expressed concern for the MFT Leader, Solo Sikoa, as he is no longer the US Champion. Many also pointed out the poor booking of Sikoa since he became champion, making them more worried about his future in WWE.

Ad

You can check out the reactions from fans below.

Ad
Ad

What do you think about Sami Zayn's victory on SmackDown? Hit the discuss button and share your thoughts.

About the author
Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

Know More

Why Brock Lesnar is in deep trouble - Check Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications