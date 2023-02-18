Sami Zayn is victorious, celebrity invades the structure - 5 last-minute predictions for WWE Elimination Chamber 

Elimination Chamber takes over Montreal tonight as the city looks to push Sami Zayn to the biggest win of his career.

The former NXT Champion will step up against Roman Reigns with a number of combustible elements, ensuring that it will be an unforgettable night.

The unforgiving structure also makes its return as 12 men and women will enter in the hopes of guaranteeing their path to WrestleMania.

The following are five last-minute predictions for WWE's Elimination Chamber event.

#5. Logan Paul returns, costs Seth Rollins the United States Championship

The United States Championship will be defended inside the Elimination Chamber structure for the first time tonight. The odds ahead of the match appear to confirm that Austin Theory will walk out victorious.

Seth Rollins is a clear dark horse in the match, but given what the star has been saying about Logan Paul over the past few weeks, it's likely that The Maverick will make his return and cost Rollins the match.

This will be the second time in as many weeks that he has ruined the chances of him competing at WrestleMania, and he will be out for revenge.

#4. Brock Lesnar defeats Bobby Lashley, Bray Wyatt sends a message

Interestingly, Bray Wyatt appeared on the latest episode of SmackDown and put both Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley on notice.

The two men will battle it out tonight at the Elimination Chamber, but it appears that the winner will then step into a feud with Wyatt.

With Uncle Howdy now on the same page as him, it's likely that the two men will attack the winner of the match and send a message to set up their WrestleMania bout.

#3. Asuka survives The Elimination Chamber structure

The Women's Elimination Chamber structure appears to be much more clean-cut than the men's since Asuka appears to be the most likely woman to find a way out of the Chamber.

Asuka and Bianca Belair have a history, having worked together throughout 2022, and could now be on opposite sides of the ring at The Show of Shows if she is able to find a way past five other women.

Asuka returned with a new attitude at The Royal Rumble 2023 and has been unbeatable ever since. Liv Morgan appears to be the dark horse in this match, but her WrestleMania path remains unclear.

#2. Beth Phoenix and Edge defeat Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor

Rhea Ripley will step into the biggest match of her career in a few short weeks' time and could already have a focus on WrestleMania, overlooking the fight that she picked with Beth Phoenix.

It's been a dream match for many fans to finally have these two women collide, and this weekend could belong to Beth Phoenix if The Nightmare turns up unfocused.

The feud between Edge and The Judgment Day has been ongoing for almost a year and could finally come to an end this weekend, but there are rumors that Edge and Finn Balor could meet inside Hell in a Cell at WrestleMania.

#1. Sami Zayn defeats Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber

Sami Zayn will step into the Lions' den tonight when he goes one-on-one with Roman Reigns, but it's unclear if Jey Uso will appear or if Solo Sikoa will have an impact on the match.

Zayn will have the crowd behind him as he looks to complete the biggest win of his career, but it's unclear if this will be enough to see him past The Tribal Chief.

The most likely outcome here that will keep the WWE Universe intrigued for WrestleMania would be for the former Honorary Uce to defeat Reigns via disqualification. He would then retain his Championships and push Sami into the WrestleMania main event.

Do you think Sami Zayn will defeat Roman Reigns? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

