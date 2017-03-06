Sami Zayn vs. Samoa Joe: Winner and Reaction for WWE Fastlane 2017

The Destroyer kicked off Fastlane with a bang.

by Rohit Nath News 06 Mar 2017, 07:03 IST

Samoa Joe had a strong showing on his PPV debut

Samoa Joe defeated Sami Zayn on his pay-per-view debut after choking The underdog from the underground out with a coquina clutch.

Joe started off dominant and remained dominant for much longer. Any offence that Sami got in, Joe resisted. However, Sami did manage to end up hitting the blue thunder bomb on Joe. Sami countered a super plex attempt by Joe and had him slammed against the turnbuckles, and while he tried to get the Helluva kick to connect, he was caught by Joe and slammed.

This led to the coquina clutch, which saw Sami Zayn pass out.

Samoa Joe was dominant throughout the match and continues his march on to the road to WrestleMania. It will be interesting to see what’s next for Joe as the road to WrestleMania winds down with less than a month left.

He will likely be by Triple H’s side for the remainder of the month, but it would be surprising if Joe didn’t have a showing for himself at WrestleMania.

Joe has been very strongly booked since his debut, putting Seth Rollins on the shelf for at least two months, and defeating Roman Reigns in his debut match on the main roster. He then started a feud with Zayn, which may very well have concluded after the dominant showing at Fastlane.

An available opponent for Joe at WrestleMania would likely be Finn Balor, who is set to make his return very soon.

