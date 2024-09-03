Sami Zayn was wrong on RAW: 3 other WWE Superstars have beaten Gunther before

Sami Zayn issued a challenge to Gunther and made it clear that he would go after the latter's World Heavyweight Championship. The Ring General, though, turned down the challenge and left the ring.

Before the segment was over, Sami tried to provoke Gunther, saying that the latter was afraid of facing him, as Zayn was the only wrestler to defeat him during his WWE career.

Still, this statement was wrong, as three other WWE Superstars have defeated the reigning World Heavyweight Champion before.

The first one is Ilja Dragunov, who defeated Gunther at NXT TakeOver 36 back in 2021, ending the latter's 870-day reign as the NXT UK Champion. This match received high praise from fans and marked the Austrian star's first loss in WWE.

A year later, The Ring General faced Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship. Breakker stood tall and sealed the victory, with Gunther leaving the white and gold brand to move to the main roster.

During his 666-day reign as the Intercontinental Champion, Gunther suffered just one loss, when Chad Gable defeated him via count-out on the August 21, 2023, episode of RAW. This match was for the Intercontinental Championship, which the Imperium leader retained despite the loss.

As for Sami Zayn, he was the one to eventually dethrone The Ring General following his victory at Night Two of WrestleMania XL.

Fans would be patiently waiting to see whether The Ring General accepts Sami's challenge somewhere down the line.

Sami Zayn could get a title shot as early as WWE Bad Blood 2024

For the time being, Gunther has rejected Sami Zayn's challenge for a title match either on WWE RAW or at a premium live event.

However, the most likely scenario is that The Underdog from the Underground will get his title shot in the coming weeks, as Gunther's next opponent has yet to be revealed.

WWE could build this storyline as a rematch from WrestleMania XL and it could take place at the upcoming Bad Blood Premium Live Event, which is set to take place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, October 5, 2024.

