Samoa Joe and William Regal should be a formidable and interesting duo in NXT 

Many fans expected to see NXT General Manager William Regal step down from his position on this week's show. He was in the ring, on the mic, and basically had the words halfway out of his mouth. Then things took a turn in an unusual direction.

NXT champion Karrion Kross quickly interrupted and began berating the beleaguered Regal. The GM appeared to have reached his breaking point when Samoa Joe's music suddenly kicked in.

As we all know by now, Joe refused to replace Regal but offered his services as an avenging angel for the GM. After the deal was struck, Joe did a fantastic job staring holes through Kross. It was one of the few times we've seen the NXT titleholder back down from anyone.

Change has arrived on #WWENXT.@SamoaJoe is BACK! And he's laying down the law. pic.twitter.com/ecppKf65Nn — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 16, 2021

Where does it go from here on NXT?

The obvious trajectory for the duo of Regal and Joe will be to go right after Kross. The Man From Sin City has been running roughshod over the black and gold brand in recent weeks. Kross has been a thorn in Regal's side. But now, he's running into a big Samoan wall.

This should provide for some entertaining twists and turns over the next few weeks. It's an almost natural fit for Joe, filling the role of the strong, silent enforcer. Regal plays it perfectly as the beloved leader.

This is also a great way to add to the evolution of the Kross character. He's on his second NXT title reign, has an amazing ring presence, and has quickly established himself as a dominant force on the brand. However, he hasn't had the chance to really stretch out as a performer.

Focusing the storyline around the villainous Kross taking on NXT's righteous leaders is homespun gold. It's got a lot of layers to it.

There's a lot of directions NXT can go with their top heel right now. Kross will benefit from entering some new realms. This role as the main antagonist will help develop his character even further.

Could the NXT dream team of Regal and Joe eventually go mad with power?

Authority that goes unchecked eventually becomes destructive. Right now, the two men who will rule over NXT have an air of benevolence. However, it would be a great angle to see them eventually let their power creep in and corrupt them.

Y'know, the more I watch the dynamic between @SamoaJoe and @RealKingRegal, the more I think they'd make a great heel faction(I hate that word, but hey). Run roughshod over everyone. — JellBell (@NineTails20) June 16, 2021

Both guys have made great villains in the past, so it's not totally unreasonable to see them flip the script on us. Maybe even a double turn - with Joe and Regal turning to the dark side and Kross becoming a babyface. That would be a great swerve.

Obviously, something like this would be weeks down the road and would require a lot of builds. But it's still an angle that NXT could have in the bag for the future.

Will we see a power struggle between William Regal and Samoa Joe for control of NXT?

In the world of professional wrestling, these types of partnerships usually end on a sour note. Inevitably, some type of miscommunication, simmering jealousy, or professional rivalry will blow the whole thing up.

This is very likely in the future for NXT's newest pairing. Multiple scenarios could lead to this clash between the two men.

As Joe continues to handle things with an iron fist, it's very feasible to see Regal getting impatient. Or, Regal could begin using Joe more for vengeance than justice, leading to an issue between the two.

Regardless of which one would decide to turn on the other, this is another possible ace up the sleeve for NXT.

This storyline is like a Rubik's Cube and the possibilities are endless.

The pairing of Samoa Joe and William Regal as the men to bring order to NXT is a great move. It opens up a lot of doors for not just those two performers, but also their heel champion, as well.

As this dynamic duo begins to become interwoven with other NXT stars, the web of intrigue will grow even larger. Watching Joe and Regal play off of each other will be interesting. But watching them team up - as they police the brand - will be even better.

This has been a great call by the creative folks at NXT. They have opened the door for so many possible angles to come.

To stay updated with the latest news, rumors, and controversies in wrestling every day, subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s YouTube channel.

Edited by Alan John