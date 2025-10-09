Santos Escobar and 3 other WWE Superstars who could answer Sami Zayn's US Open Challenge on SmackDown

Sami Zayn has consistently defended the WWE United States Championship every week since capturing the title on the go-home edition of SmackDown ahead of Clash in Paris. He defeated Solo Sikoa to win the gold for the first time in his career.

That being said, Sami is set to make another open challenge on the upcoming episode of the blue brand. With the news that Santos Escobar recently renewed his deal with WWE, many now speculate that he could answer Zayn's open challenge.

Now, let's explore Santos Escobar and three other WWE Superstars who could answer Sami Zayn's US Title Open Challenge on SmackDown.

#4. Santos Escobar

Santos Escobar has yet to secure a title in WWE since being called up to the main roster. Despite turning heel in 2023, he failed to defeat Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship. He then joined forces with Los Garza (Angel and Berto) that same year to form Legado Del Fantasma, with himself as the leader.

Having recently renewed his contract with the Stamford-based promotion, the 41-year-old might now look to capture a championship in the company. With a plethora of possibilities open, he might answer Sami Zayn's open challenge tomorrow night on SmackDown.

#3. TJP

TJ Perkins (TJP)'s last match in WWE was on the February 19, 2019, episode of 205 Live, where he was defeated by Humberto Carrillo. Three days later, it was reported that the 41-year-old had been released from his contract with the Stamford-based promotion. Since then, he has been a featured performer for New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW).

However, it has now been reported that the company is planning to bring Perkins back for a temporary role. Given this report, there might not be a better welcoming match for the star than a United States Championship shot.

In a shocking twist, Triple H might book TJP's comeback on the upcoming episode of the blue brand to answer Sami Zayn's open challenge. If this happens, it could add more excitement to the show and give the audience a moment to cherish.

#2. Grayson Waller could answer Sami Zayn's open challenge

In late 2023, Grayson Waller aligned with Austin Theory as A-Town Down Under and retrieved the SmackDown Tag Team Championship for the team at WrestleMania XL, marking his first championship win in WWE. However, the team quietly disbanded this year following Austin Theory's legitimate injury report and Waller later joining The New Day on the July 21 episode of RAW.

Given that the 35-year-old hasn't had a championship match in a long time now, he could be booked to respond to Sami Zayn's open challenge. Although the title might not switch hands if this happens, it could help elevate Waller's standing and re-establish him as a serious contender in the championship scene, especially since fans aren't sitting well with his recent union with The New Day.

#1. Bron Breakker

Bron Breakker seems to be the only member of The Vision missing from the Crown Jewel card. To maintain his momentum as a key part of the faction, WWE could book Breakker to answer Sami Zayn's open challenge tomorrow night on SmackDown in a massive twist.

Bron Breakker has arguably established himself as a formidable heel competitor on the red brand, especially since joining The Vision. Moreover, he has a storied history with Sami in the Stamford-based promotion.

Given that the United States Champion is currently one of the fan favorite superstars on the blue brand, the creative team might decide to reignite the feud between the superstars. Having the 27-year-old answer Zayn's open challenge could be the first step toward that goal.

