WWE Superstar Santos Escobar has become one of the top heels in the company with his amazing character work and promos lately. It all began when he shocked everyone by turning on his mentor, Rey Mysterio after he lost the United States Championship. Meanwhile, he can force another star to turn heel.

The WWE star in question is one of the LWO members, Zelina Vega. Santos and his new crew members, Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo, are in a feud with Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits. Escobar defeated Lashley in the US Title tournament semi-final match with the help of Carrillo and Garza.

Meanwhile, Santos and the company could also outnumber the trio of Bobby Lashley and Street Profits by adding Andrade El Idolo to their group. The latter recently left AEW and is rumored to return to the Stamford-based promotion.

In case Andrade returns, he could join forces with Santos Escobar, making Zelina Vega turn heel and join her former clients, Andrade and Angel Garza. This could lead to the formation of a new heel faction that could outnumber Lashley and Street Profits in potential future altercations.

WWE Hall of Famer on Andrade potentially returning

Andrade El Idolo's contract with AEW was up at the end of 2023, and fans were speculating his return to the Stamford-based promotion with Triple H in charge of creative now.

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff reflected on the star's potential return and questioned Tony Khan's promotion for letting him go:

“Oh, yeah. He’s an amazing talent. Incredible. I’m surprised that they let him go in the first place. Amazing talent, and I’m glad he’s coming back. If indeed that’s true. I’m glad he’s coming back because we’ll see more of him. How many times has Andrade wrestled in AEW? He was there for a year and a half? Two years? How many times have we seen him wrestle? Half a dozen. He’s in the witness protection program.” [H/T PWMania]

Only time will confirm the next step for Andrade after his exit from AEW.

