Santos Escobar on WWE retiring the Cruiserweight Championship

Current WWE and NXT 2.0 Superstar Santos Escobar has given his thoughts on the Cruiserweight Championship retiring from WWE programming.

Escobar has been with the WWE since 2019 and has wrestled for the NXT brand. During his time in NXT, he has achieved many accolades from establishing the faction known as Legado Del Fantasma with fellow superstars Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza, to later winning the NXT Cruiserweight Championship.

After Carmelo Hayes and Roderick Strong recently unified the Cruiserweight and NXT North American Championship titles, the Cruiserweight title has been retired. Speaking with Rich Ucchino on 'Bleav in Pro Wrestling', Escobar gave his thoughts on the title that he once held so dearly:

“I was sad because it was a big and important part of my career. My career as a whole and my tenure here in WWE and on NXT,” said Escobar. “I think me and my familia, we did an amazing job with the Cruiserweight Division. But you know, like I said before, things evolve and things change." H/T EWrestlingNews

Escobar also looked to the future, stating that with the merging of Cruiserweight division with the rest of NXT will make for some exciting matchups.

"And now, as opposed to having just the Cruiserweight Division, as you can see, the NXT 2.0 roster is rich in not just cruiserweights, but heavyweights. So as opposed to secluding them in one division, I think it was the right thing to do. To just have an even more open range with the North American Title and have everyone just fight and go.” H/T EWrestlingNews

Santos Escobar was dominant as the Cruiserweight Champion.

Was NXT right to retire the Cruiserweight title? Let us know in the comments section below.

Santos Escobar will face Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship

The leader of Legado Del Fantasma is looking to add more gold to his trophy cabinet this Tuesday when he faces off against Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship.

Elite Wrestling Audio @EWApodcast Bron Breakker vs Santos Escobar for the NXT Championship has been made official for NXT: Vengeance Day. Bron Breakker vs Santos Escobar for the NXT Championship has been made official for NXT: Vengeance Day.🔥 https://t.co/TNpnfEHJNs

Like most WWE contract signings, Escobar and Breakker engaged in a brawl, with Santos coming out on top.

The two superstars will meet Tuesday February 15th at NXT Vengeance Day. Who do you see holding the NXT Championship at the end of night? Let us know in our poll below.

Does Bianca Belair want a match against Ronda Rousey? We asked her during her recent UK tour.

Edited by Pratik Singh

LIVE POLL Q. Who will leave NXT Vengeance Day with the NXT Championship Santos Escobar Bron Breakker 3 votes so far