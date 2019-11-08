Sarah Logan reveals surprising new look ahead of WWE RAW taping

Sarah Logan has a new look!

We haven't seen too much of Sarah Logan of late, with the former Riott Squad member most recently trading wins with Dana Brooke on WWE Main Event, but it looks like Logan is ready to return to RAW with a new look ahead of tonight's double taping in Manchester following SmackDown.

Sarah Logan took to her Instagram today to show off her flowing blonde locks ahead of the landmark night of WWE's bi-annual UK tour.

Not the first change...

Casual WWE viewers may not have seen much of Sarah Logan of late, and there may actually be a few changes the former NXT star has made to her appearance that you may not be familiar with.

First of all, the star formerly known as Crazy Mary Dobson added a rather large and intricate tattoo to her arm last month, and she's also undergone a pretty subtle, but impressive physique transformation, becoming a lot more leaner and muscular, as detailed on Instagram.

A new faction?

Now, Sarah Logan is no longer part of the now-defunct Riott Squad faction, but could we see the RAW Superstar join another faction?

While WWE haven't teased it in any way, Logan has previously appeared onscreen with a slight Viking edge to her character. Now, she's actually married to Raymond Rowe, AKA Erik from the current RAW Tag Team Champions - The Viking Raiders. The pair even had a Viking-themed wedding and Rowe's passion is forthcoming on her social media.

Could Sarah Logan join The Viking Raiders? Only time will tell.

Meanwhile, stay tuned to Sportskeeda, and we'll keep you updated with what Sarah Logan does if she appears on tonight's tapings of this coming Monday's RAW.

