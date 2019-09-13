WWE News: Sarah Logan shows off incredible new tattoo

Sarah Logan has a new look thanks to some new ink!

One of the biggsest shocks of WWE's previous Superstar Shake-Up was undoubtedly the split of the Riott Squad. Ruby Riott has been on the shelf due to injury, and Liv Morgan has recently disappeared - teasing a huge change that many have speculated may see her return alongside The Fiend.

Sarah Logan, though, hasn't seen much in the way of television time, most recently feuding with Dana Brooke on WWE Main Event - but the former Riott Squad star has been making the most of her time off of television, and has now just added an incredible tattoo to her upper arm.

Sarah Logan is a major fan of Viking mythology, much like husband Raymond Rowe, AKA Erik of the Viking Raiders, and has recently been showing this more in her ring attire and face paint. Logan already had an intricate back piece with a Celtic knot, but has added to this, covering her upper arm in more Celtic designs from the incredibly talented Sean Parry.

Logan's ring attire and genuine interest in Viking mythology, for me, would make her a perfect fit to join her husband in the Viking Raiders.

Sarah Logan thus far

Ever since her 2017 RAW debut with The Riott Squad, Sarah Logan has come into her own - both in terms of her in-ring progression and character evolution. Formerly known as Crazy Mary Dobson, Logan had an incredibly dominant showing in the Women's WrestleMania Battle Royal that had the WWE Universe believe she'd won - only for Carmella to snatch victory at the last minute.

Ever since, though, Logan has struggled for TV time but has previously made some insane changes to her physique as well as adding the intricate tattoo - thanking Hybrid Performance Method and posted the following photo on Instagram to show off her transformation

