Sasha Banks and 5 other WWE Superstars who have famous relatives

Disclaimer: While WWE Superstar Sasha Banks walked out of the company not too long ago, there has been no confirmation of her release. So this list ranks her as a superstar. Moreover, new reports have claimed that the company has been trying to bring her back.

Like her, several superstars instantly become household names when they make it big in the company. Several superstars have benefited from the success they've achieved in WWE and tried their luck in other entertainment fields.

Currently, many superstars have relatives who are famous outside the company. These individuals have become successful by working hard in other fields and making a name for themselves.

Let's look at Sasha Banks and five other WWE Superstars with famous relatives outside the wrestling ring.

#6. WWE Superstar Sasha Banks is related to a famous rapper

Snoop Dogg and Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 32

Sasha Banks is one of the most influential WWE Superstars of this generation. While her current status with the company is unclear, she will likely return to the ring sometime soon.

Many fans may not know that she is the first cousin of rapper Snoop Dogg. At WrestleMania 32, he performed Sasha Banks' entrance theme live and walked her down the stage.

Snoop Dogg was inducted into the celebrity WWE Hall of Fame in 2016. In his speech at the ceremony, he acknowledged Sasha Banks by saying:

"You know what’s so crazy about that scenario is that I remember in 2008 when I took her [Sasha Banks] to WrestleMania in Orlando, she was just a young little teenager, and I took her around to meet everybody that she wanted to meet, and you could just see her face light up," Snoop said about Sasha Banks.

He added:

"You could tell this is where she belonged. This is what she wanted to be. To see the love that you guys have been given her, to see her face on the side of the AT&T Stadium, I mean, I don’t even know what to say to express how great it feels as a family member to see my little cousin fighting for it all tomorrow. Love you, Sasha."

It's no secret that Snoop is extremely proud of Sasha Banks, who has made it big in the company. Fans might see the two work together in the pro wrestling industry again.

#5. Otis' grandmother was famous in her field of work

Otis has a very different history as compared to Sasha Banks

Otis has seen many highs and lows in his WWE career. The former Mr. Money in the Bank is marching ahead as part of The Alpha Academy and will likely become a contender for a world championship someday.

The big man is extremely athletic for his size and has proven his doubters wrong. His work has allowed him to stay relevant on the main roster for some time. Unlike Sasha Banks, however, The Dozer is not the first wrestler in his family.

The first wrestler in his family was his great-grandmother, who competed as part of a carnival. His grandmother, Kattle Kate, offered people a chance to body slam her to win prizes at a carnival.

In an interview with Corey Graves on After The Bell, Otis opened up about his grandma's night job.

"The other pro wrestler in the family is my great-grandmother, she was a wrestler in the carnivals... So her name was Kattle Kate. This was back in the day, you know what I mean where they were like 'who can slam this 300-pound woman in the ring?' And they have a plant in the crowd, and couldn't slam her. And she would throw them off, you know? That was her night job she would travel around to different towns and carnivals to wrestle" he said.

It's definitely interesting to know that Otis' great-grandmother was a famous carnival wrestler. He is looking to make a bigger impact than she did in the ring today.

#4. Logan Paul's brother is nearly as famous as him

Jake Paul could follow Logan into WWE someday

By now, nearly every WWE fan knows who Logan Paul is and where he comes from. The YouTube sensation has signed a full-time contract with the company and is ready to become a major player inside the squared circle.

Logan's brother, Jake Paul, is also a famous internet personality. With over 20 million YouTube subscribers, he is nearly as famous as his older brother. That's not all, as Jake is also a boxer who has had some success against tough opponents.

Speaking in an interview on the Impaulsive podcast, Logan said that the two brothers wanted to compete in a boxing match. However, their mother would not let them beat each other down in front of the world.

"That’s why it excites me. I don't think it is replicable on a scale like this ever.” Logan added, “Parents don’t want us to do it.”

The two brothers have been highly successful and could look to take on each other at some point when the time is right. WWE could look to cash in on their popularity and book a marquee match between them at some point.

#3. WWE legend Randy Orton's brother is a comedian

Randy Orton is a once-in-a-lifetime superstar who has changed the way fans look at heels in the business. He truly has carved a niche for himself in the industry.

However, many people may not know that his brother is a stand-up comedian in real life. Randy's brother, Nathan Orton, garnered the courage to get on stage after watching Funniest Person in St. Louis in 2013.

Since then, Nathan has worked hard to become a successful full-time comedian. He is pretty famous in his field of work and has not relied on his brother's name to make it big.

The following is an excerpt from Nathan's website:

"Being from a family full of professional wrestlers, Nathan has always been destined to be an entertainer—but has opted out of the physical abuse. It's all emotional."

The Orton family truly knows how to entertain people in different ways. The Viper has given his brother a shoutout a few times and has supported him throughout his career.

#2. Bianca Belair's father was a famous musician early in his days

Belair defeated Sasha Banks to win the SmackDown Women's Championship last year.

Bianca Belair has made her family proud with an incredible run in WWE. She has become one of the top names in the company thanks to her hard work.

The EST comes from a long line of famous people who impacted the United States with their work. She discussed her influential ancestors in an interview with WWE.com for Black History Month.

One thing fans may not know is that Belair's father was part of a music group back in the day. As part of her latest Chronicle on the WWE Network, Belair revealed that her father was once part of a group called The Blair Brothers alongside her uncles.

Her father was a role model for her as he worked hard to make an honest living for his family.

#1. Roman Reigns comes from a long line of famous wrestlers and celebrities

Roman Reigns is arguably the biggest WWE Superstar in the company right now. His star power and work in the ring have allowed him to stand out from the rest of the roster.

The Tribal Chief comes from a long line of pro wrestlers who have performed all over the world. Arguably the most famous member of Reigns' family is Dwayne' The Rock' Johnson.

Not only did The Rock make a name for himself in WWE, but he has also become one of Hollywood's biggest stars. However, Reigns believes that The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment hasn't influenced his career much.

"To be honest, not that much. He’s such a busy guy that I don’t really get to see him that often. He’s always on the go so I can’t really say that he’s been able to mentor me as much people would think," Reigns said.

Both Reigns and The Rock have made it big in different fields. It will be interesting to see if the two men ever come together in WWE or outside of it.

Was a former WWE Champion considered for Judgment Day? Hear our exclusive interview right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far