Sasha Banks calls top AEW wrestler a "legend"

The SmackDown Superstar is quite outspoken on social media.

This latest tweet by Banks may not please WWE management.

Sasha Banks

SmackDown Superstar Sasha Banks is quite an outspoken character on WWE television and social media ever since turning heel. Banks constantly posts tweets that surprise many fans, as she did recently when she praised rival company AEW's top star.

Banks called former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho a "legend", which may not make Vince McMahon and co. happy. The former RAW Women's champion randomly tweeted out praise for Jericho with no context whatsoever.

Chris Jericho is so legendary! What a legend — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) March 28, 2020

Banks and Jericho are friends, with several interactions between the two on social media in the last few years. The SmackDown Superstar asked Jericho to send her a bottle of "A Little Bit of the Bubbly" wine that AEW and Jericho sold recently.

She even replied to a photo by Jericho on his Jericho Cruise, asking the AEW wrestler to book her in a match earlier this year, when Banks was not being used on WWE television. It's quite clear that she likes trolling wrestling fans by posting such contentious tweets on social media.

Sasha Banks, Chris Jericho, and Bayley

Banks is one of five women to be competing for Bayley's SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 36, which will be held on April 5 and April 6, 2020.