Sasha Banks confirmed as the team captain for SmackDown women's team at Survivor Series

Sasha Banks

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown emanated from the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. The show kicked off with a tag-team match between SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival and The New Day where the titles were put on the line. The New Day defeated The Revival via pinfall to become the new tag team champions.

In another match of the night, Sasha Banks squared off against Nikki Cross. Before the match started, it was announced by Michael Cole that Sasha Banks will be the team captain for the SmackDown women's team at this year's Survivor Series.

Although nothing has been confirmed as of yet, it is rumored that NXT's women's division might be added to the mix along with RAW's and SmackDown's and the match at Survivor Series might become a 15 woman tag team triple-threat elimination match instead of a traditional 5 on 5 elimination match.

Sasha Banks vs. Nikki Cross

Sasha Banks returned to in-ring action from a temporary hiatus as she was sidelined with an injury that she picked up during her Hell in a Cell match with WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch at the namesake pay-per-view on October. The Boss came out with a new entrance theme that featured her cousin and celebrity rapper, WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg. Her friend, the SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley joined on commentary for the match.

Banks and Cross had a good back and forth match which Banks won after she made Cross tap-out to The Bank Statement. After the match was over, Bayley attacked Cross from behind because she got laid out by Cross at commentary while the match was happening.

Much like the previous week, NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler came out through the crowd to attack Bayley and lay her out. Banks, who had by that time returned to the stage returned to fend off Baszler.

More Supertars added to SmackDown women's team

Later in the night, a tag-team match pitted Carmella & Dana Brooke against Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville. Brooke and Carmella defeated Rose & Deville to book their places on the SmackDown women's team for the women's elimination match.

