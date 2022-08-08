Sasha Banks and Naomi spotted backstage at event with WWE Hall of Famer

WWE recluses Sasha Banks and Naomi were recently seen grabbing a photo with legendary women's wrestler Trish Stratus.

Banks and Naomi have not been on WWE programming since May 16th, 2022 after the pair walked out of the arena before the show went on air. This past weekend, both women attended the C2E2 convention in Chicago to meet fans.

Following their appearance, Trish Stratus posted a photo with the two WWE stars on social media while at the convention.

So fun catching up with @SashaBanksWWE & @NaomiWWE ! Love you girls! H/T Twitter

Having been off television for almost 3 months fans are hoping that Sasha and Naomi will make their WWE returns very soon.

Update on the possible return of Sasha Banks and Naomi

Last week, it was reported that the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions would be making their returns to the company very soon, following the news that Triple H had taken over Vince McMahon's role as head of creative.

Despite this huge update, Dave Metlzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that their returns are not 100% done.

"If everything goes the way it’s expected to go, they’ll be back. I don’t think that the deal was done. It’s been reported the deal was done – when I asked people in the company, it was basically, ‘Yeah that’s what it looks like is going to happen’, but it’s not like it’s 100% done or everything’s etched in stone, but the expectation is that they’ll both be back." H/T WrestleTalk

WWE recently announced that they will finally begin a tournament tonight on RAW to crown the new Women's Tag Team Champions, heightening up Sasha and Naomi's returns even greater.

Do you think Sasha Banks and Naomi will return to WWE? let us know in the comment section below.

