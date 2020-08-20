Sasha Banks vs. Bayley at WrestleMania 37: 5 steps towards the ultimate blow off match

WWE's Performance Center era is coming to an end, with the Amway Center set to become their new home from the end of this week. It has been a weird time, but quite a few Superstars have thrived in this environment. At the top of this list are Bayley and Sasha Banks.

Now holding all the gold possible for women on RAW and SmackDown, the 'Golden Role Models' have been on a great run. WWE fans have been clamoring for Sasha Banks to turn on her best friend, but the two have been excellent heels which has possibly put a possible feud on the backburner.

WWE is telling a fascinating long-term story with Banks and Bayley here, with the two yet to have a proper feud with each other since their legendary contests in NXT. It is just a matter of time before WWE's hottest act today fully implodes, with the likely destination for a blow off match being at WrestleMania 37.

But much like the past few months for them, the journey towards Banks and Bayley's big match will undoubtedly have a host of twists and turns. Here are five steps WWE could take towards the ultimate blow off match between Bayley and Sasha Banks, at WrestleMania 37.

#5 SummerSlam 2020: Bayley keeps her title but Sasha Banks loses hers

Bayley and Sasha Banks are set to defend their respective singles Championships at SummerSlam, with Asuka facing both of them in separate matches. This makes for an extremely intriguing situation. The Empress of Tomorrow has the opportunity to avenge both of the 'Golden Role Models' for sending Kairi Sane packing from WWE.

Asuka could win the SmackDown and RAW Women's titles on the same night, but this is unlikely to happen. The former NXT Champion losing both matches would damage her stock, so the likely option is for one of the two belts to change hands. So which one could she win? The RAW Women's Championship.

Early on the SummerSlam card, Bayley could retain the SmackDown Women's Championship, thanks to some help from Sasha Banks. However, there is a possibility that the 'Role Model' could fail to return the favor after her attempted interference backfires and costs her best friend the match. Asuka could gain a measure of revenge on Banks by winning back the RAW Women's Championship.

This works on multiple levels, as Asuka can go on and have a proper reign as a champion on the Red brand. This also plays on Sasha Banks' inability to successfully defend a main roster singles title, despite being a 5-time RAW Women's Champion. The story between herself and Bayley is a better fit for Friday nights on FOX.