Scarlett Bordeaux sheds light on how she is faring in the independent circuit compared to WWE

Former WWE Superstar Scarlett Bordeaux has revealed that she makes as much money on the independent circuit as a WWE main roster talent.

Bordeaux was released from WWE on November 4, 2021, in the seventh round of layoffs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She was let go along with other administrative staff and wrestlers. However, she revealed on an episode of Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette that she was medically uncleared to compete towards the end of her run due to a ruptured breast implant.

In a recent interview with Nick Hausman on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, she discussed her stint on the independent circuit. The former NXT star stated that she is now a lot busier compared to her WWE days.

“Financially, I will just say it — we are making the same as a WWE main roster salary. We are actually busier now than we were before, 100 percent. We are answering more emails, dealing with contracts, dealing with contracts with television shows, movies. With his Twitch, with my OnlyFans, we are nonstop busy and hustling. But we have 100 percent creative freedom and no rules whatsoever to what we are doing.” (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Scarlett Bordeaux opens up about interesting trivia about WWE women's locker room

The 31-year-old recently revealed a fun practice in the women's locker room of the Stamford-based promotion.

During a virtual signing with Captain's Corner, she highlighted that women burn sage, an aromatic herb of the mint family, in the locker room. The herb was thought by medieval Europeans to have great effects on the memory and wisdom of a person.

“Fun secret fact about the women in WWE, almost every single time I’ve been in the locker room, even all the locker rooms, women burn sage there. If the energy is bad that day, there is sage,” said Scarlett.

It will be interesting to see if Scarlett Bordeaux returns to her former promotion moving forward.

