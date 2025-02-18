Scarlett to ditch Karrion Kross, turn babyface & join popular faction on Monday Night RAW? Exploring the possibility

Former NXT Champion Karrion Kross and his wife Scarlett returned to WWE in 2022. However, his comeback to the Stamford-based promotion arguably hasn’t gone as the company intended, and he is currently stuck in the mid-card scene on the red brand.

Ad

Kross and Scarlett faced another major setback when members of their faction, the Authors of Pain, along with their manager, Paul Ellering, were released from WWE. This seemingly marked the end of The Final Testament. The real-life couple now needs a new storyline, which could see the 33-year-old turn babyface and join Alpha Academy.

The Doom Walker has been planting the seeds for a feud against Sami Zayn. Meanwhile, Scarlett could choose to leave her husband, turn babyface, and align herself with The Alpha Academy. She could start a romantic angle with Otis after a recent social media post.

Ad

Trending

On Monday, The Smokeshow shared a picture of herself with Otis, where the former Money in the Bank winner was seen wearing the heel star's merchandise. Otis' partner, Maxxine Dupri, was also seen in the background, seemingly jealous of his interaction with Scarlett.

Top name doesn't want to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. More details HERE.

This could lead to a storyline similar to Bobby Lashley, Rusev, and Lana's romantic angle in the Stamford-based promotion. Lana once dumped The Bulgarian Brute and joined forces with Lashley. Kross could suffer the same fate if his wife joins The Alpha Academy.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

That said, the proposed angle is purely speculative. It remains to be seen if The Doom Walker responds to the abovementioned post.

Karrion Kross opens up on when he decided to marry Scarlett

Karrion Kross and Scarlett announced their engagement in 2021. They tied the knot in a private ceremony on an island in Alaska in 2022.

On the occasion of Scarlett's birthday, Karrion Kross shared a post about the moment he decided to marry The Smokeshow and spend his entire life with her.

Ad

“Many years ago, on [Scarlett's] birthday, we went to a place where it felt like we were the only people left on the planet together. I never forgot that feeling & knew at that moment I was going to marry her one day. The decision didn’t come too long after that. Love you, babe, happy birthday,” Kross wrote on X/Twitter.

With WrestleMania 41 fast approaching, the Triple H-led creative team might be planning a notable storyline for Karrion Kross and Scarlett.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback