Scott Dawson claims 'he's already fired'

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 19, 2020

Jan 19, 2020 IST SHARE

Scott Dawson could have just dropped a huge hint regarding The Revival's future

Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder have been making headlines over the past few months after it was made clear that the former Tag Team Champions were yet to re-sign with WWE and could instead be heading over to AEW.

Guys, it’s time to go away for a while until we get everything figured out. See ya soon. #FTR — Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) January 12, 2020

Dawson recently posted on Twitter that the duo was going away for a while whilst their contract situation was resolved and nothing has been said about the team since. That being said, Dash Wilder posted a video on his Instagram last night wherein the duo pointed out how frustrated they were with the current Tag Team division.

The caption of the video stated: 'When it’s live no one can stop you. #FTR'

Scott Dawson then commented on the video: 'Fire me. I'm already fired...'

This could either be Dawson claiming that he and Dash Wilder know what their future holds, or he could be referencing Ric Flair's famous WCW promo where he too claimed: "Fire Me, I'm already fired."

As of now, The Revival are yet to re-sign with WWE or sign with any other company.

Do you think The Revival are heading to AEW? Have your say in the comments section below...