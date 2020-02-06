Scott Dawson makes interesting change amid rumors The Revival could leave WWE

The Revival are assigned to the SmackDown brand

Scott Dawson has continued to tease that he could leave WWE by changing his Twitter profile picture to a new Revival logo.

Both Dawson and Dash Wilder are out of contract after WrestleMania 36 and, according to Bodyslam.net’s Cassidy Haynes, they recently rejected new deals worth $700,000 per year.

Last week, Dawson fuelled speculation regarding their futures by tweeting that fans will view The Revival as “lazy and complacent” if they stay with WWE, while others will think they are “whining and complaining” if they leave the company.

Dawson has now taken to Twitter again to show off what appears to be The Revival’s new logo, which has not been used on WWE programming.

The Revival’s WWE run in 2020

The year began with speculation that Hall of Fame tag team Harlem Heat (Booker T and Stevie Ray) could reunite for one more match against The Revival at the Royal Rumble.

Although that match did not come to fruition, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder have still appeared on SmackDown in recent weeks, notably on January 17 when they were defeated by The Usos.

They also participated in a Fatal 4-Way tag team match on January 31, but John Morrison and The Miz emerged as the winners.

Check out the latest episode of Sportskeeda’s Dropkick DiSKussions podcast with Korey Gunz and Tom Colohue below. Topics this week include Rusev, Goldberg, Luke Harper, Sting, and much more!

Advertisement