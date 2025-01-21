Seeking a fresh start; bringing feud with former champion to the red brand? 3 Reasons for Bayley’s move to WWE RAW

Bayley has officially started a new chapter in her career, as she has moved to Monday Night RAW after spending the past few years on SmackDown. The Role Model was seen talking to General Manager Adam Pearce, and after losing to Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton on Friday, she left the blue brand and became part of the RAW roster.

The former Women's Champion already had her first match on RAW when she took on her SmackDown rival Nia Jax, who lost her Women's Championship to Tiffany Stratton earlier in the month.

Following her RAW debut, we take a look at three reasons why The Role Model moved to the red brand.

#3. She wanted a fresh start

There weren't many things that Bayley could accomplish more on SmackDown after becoming the Women's Champion at WrestleMania 40. After losing the title at SummerSlam, she had a few opportunities to reclaim it but came up short. She also failed to become the inaugural Women's United States Champion.

Thus, a fresh start was necessary for her, and what better way to do so than moving to RAW, where, as she said, her career on the main roster started after a successful stint on NXT several years ago?

#2. She will bring her rivalry with Roxanne Perez to RAW on Netflix

Bayley recently started a feud with former NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez. The Role Model took a shot at Perez, and the two fought in the ring. Perez showed up on RAW and distracted Bayley during her match with Nia Jax.

As Netflix wants the top superstars on RAW, WWE Creative appears to have this rivalry take place on the red brand, which explains The Role Model's move to Monday Night RAW.

#1. Bayley will get title opportunities on RAW

The Role Model is considered championship material for WWE. She was the Women's Champion and got a few title shots in 2024, and the same should be the case now that she is part of Monday Night RAW.

Bayley came to the aid of Rhea Ripley last week during her confrontation with Nia Jax, but even though she helped the Women's World Champion, she also teased a future match with her.

Whether this happens after the Rumble remains to be seen, but it is not so likely that WWE Creative will have Bayley win the Women's Royal Rumble Match for a second year in a row and challenge The Eradicator for the title at WrestleMania 41.

Aside from that, another title she could pursue is the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Championship. A rising star, Lyra Valkyria, is the inaugural champion after defeating Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL in the Finals of the Tournament.

As Valkyria starts her stint as champion on RAW, the former Women's Champion could be the first one to step up and challenge her for the title either on RAW or in one of the coming Premium Live Events, while their feud could start at the Royal Rumble, if Lyra Valkyria declares for the Match, seeking a shot at the World Title.

