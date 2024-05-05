Seeking a rematch, Moving to SmackDown & more — 3 directions for Jey Uso following his loss at WWE Backlash

WWE Backlash 2024 witnessed an incredible showdown between Jey Uso and Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship. However, the Yeet Master failed to capture the coveted gold despite delivering a stellar match, thanks to The Judgment Day.

Following his heartbreaking defeat at the hands of The Punisher at Backlash France, Jey's fate remains to be determined. From chasing a top prize to changing his brand, the 38-year-old star could take a detour to redeem himself.

Let's look at three possible directions for Jey Uso following his loss against Damian Priest at WWE Backlash.

#3. Jey Uso could participate in King of the Ring tournament

After Jey Uso failed to capitalize on one of the biggest opportunities of his WWE career, he might look to prove himself to get another shot at the World Heavyweight Championship.

The 38-year-old star could participate in this year's King of the Ring tournament and look to win the coveted crown. Not only will this give him huge momentum, but it will also help WWE hype up the upcoming premium live event.

Hence, this could be one of the possible directions for the Yeet Master after his heartbreaking loss against Damian Priest at WWE Backlash.

#2. He could resume his feud with Damian Priest

There is a good possibility that Jey Uso could resume his feud with Damian Priest after WWE Backlash, as he has unfinished business with The Punisher. The former Bloodline member could seek a rematch for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE's upcoming premium live event.

This storyline still has more layers to unravel and hence the Stamford-based promotion could run this feud for some time. The Yeet Master could eventually get his redemption at the King and Queen of the Ring premium live event in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Therefore, Jey could look to avenge his defeat against Priest after how he was robbed by The Judgment Day at Backlash France. The Yeet Master is expected to continue his hunt for the World Heavyweight Championship.

#1. Jey Uso could move to SmackDown post-Backlash 2024

After his heartbreaking loss at WWE Backlash, Jey Uso could take a detour and move to Friday Night SmackDown. The speculation comes in the wake of a recent report that states a trade or two is expected between RAW and SmackDown before both rosters get officially locked.

Therefore, Jey could be part of the trade, as it will mark a fresh beginning for him on the blue brand after his defeat against Damian Priest. WWE could do that to insert him in The Bloodline's saga, which would eventually pave the way for him to reunite with his twin brother Jimmy Uso.

Hence, it could be one of the possible directions for the former Undisputed Tag Team Champion after his loss at Backlash France. Furthermore, it would help WWE add a new layer to The Bloodline saga in Roman Reigns' absence.