5 Potential storylines for Seth Rollins after WrestleMania Backlash

Seth Rollins has established himself as an upper mid-card player in WWE, who can easily transition into a main event program with the right storyline. Coming out of WrestleMania Backlash, where he faces Cody Rhodes in a rematch from WrestleMania, fans are discussing what might be next for "The Architect."

The article outlines five potential storyline directions for Rollins, which could start as early as Monday's Raw. No matter which direction the creative team decides to go in with Rollins, fans can expect it to be a featured story on WWE television.

5. Seth Rollins could form a "Power Couple" with real-life wife, Becky Lynch

Could "The Architect" partner with "Big Time Becks?"

After losing the WWE Raw Women's Championship to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania, Becky Lynch has stepped away from the title picture in the women's division. She is currently set to play a series of matches against Asuka, but that hasn't featured as a major story as of yet.

If WWE were to proceed with pairing Rollins with his real-life wife, there could be two possible scenarios to unite them. One option would be to wait a bit and start the alliance closer to or at SummerSlam in July. This would likely involve Lynch getting involved in one of Seth's matches and playing a factor in the outcome.

The second option would be to start the program sooner and have Seth interfere in a match between Lynch and Asuka. In this case, it would likely lead to a mixed tag team match of some kind at the big summer event. In either scenario, both performers can hold their own in the ring and in the microphone, making the alliance interesting.

4. Seth Rollins could turn babyface

While Rollins is booked as a heel, fans have slowly begun to cheer him on and sing along to his entrance. Raw would benefit from having more babyfaces on the brand and Seth might be a good candidate to fill that role.

In doing so, there would have to be some tweaks to his current character, but he has proven in the past that he can play the hero and play it well.

3. Seth Rollins could feud with Kevin Owens

Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens have been tag team partners

Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens have a history in WWE. They've feuded, with Owens playing the babyface and Rollins playing the heel. They've been tag team partners, though recently, there looks to be cracks in their friendship.

Both are capable of delivering a great match and it would not be surprising to see the creative team rebooting the feud - this time with heel and babyace roles reversed.

2. Could Seth Rollins reform the Shield?

The Shield is considered one of the greatest factions of all time

WWE has shown that they will introduce a faction if and when it makes sense. The creative team will also rely on nostalgia in the right circumstances.

Fans will remember that the company was very high on the Shield (Rollins, Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose/Jon Moxley). If they wanted to take Rollins in a completely different direction, they could pair him with two other talents, possibly from the NXT brand. This would give him the opportunity to lead the group, while helping to establish younger talent who would benefit from the association.

1. Seth Rollins could challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship

Seth Rollins faced Roman Reigns earlier this year

Last year, Rollins met his former teammate at the Royal Rumble. The match ended with Rollins winning on a disqualification and receiving a beatdown at the hands of Reigns.

Thus, this feud is far from over, and if WWE wanted to, they could have Rollins resume his feud with Reigns. They could either schedule the match outright over the summer or have Rollins win the "Money in the Bank" ladder match and tease Roman with a cash-in, which he has successfully done before.

