5 more dream matches for Seth Rollins outside WWE

Crown Jewel will pit Seth Rollins against Edge once again as the Ultimate Opportunist seeks revenge for Rollins' diabolism since their SummerSlam clash.

Even before their fantastic feud, Seth Rollins proved himself to be one of the best wrestlers in the world. While there's a lot for Rollins to achieve in WWE, he is sure to draw eager eyes from other promotions.

Let's travel to the world of fantasy and take a look at 5 more non-WWE dream matches fit for The Messiah.

Check out our previous list here.

#5. Seth Rollins vs. Adam Cole II

Survivor Series 2019 was the best iteration of the long-running pay-per-view in recent memory. Treating NXT as the third brand, all ends of WWE geared up to clash for supremacy.

Rollins was set to lead RAW at Survivor Series and was approached by Triple H, who wanted Rollins to return home to NXT. But Rollins rejected the offer.

Next, on an episode of RAW, Rollins had the opportunity at a second run as NXT Champion. The only man standing in his way was Adam Cole.

The match was one of the best TV battles in recent years, as expected from the names involved. The contest found its conclusion when the Undisputed Era attacked Rollins to end the match by disqualification.

While the match was excellent, Rollins and Cole were limited by WWE's restrictive brand of wrestling. It's a shame they never got the chance at a second match.

With Cole now in AEW, a sequel remains in the dream realm for the time being.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Abhinav Singh