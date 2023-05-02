Seth Rollins and 5 more WWE Superstars the company can't afford to misuse following the 2023 draft 

May 8, 2023, will mark the start of a pivotal time in WWE. This is because it is the date that the picks for the 2023 roster draft will officially go into effect.

When adding in the fact that this is the first draft under the WWE/Endeavor merger, it makes this period of time all the more important for the company. This period is particularly sensitive as it marks a point where things could turn out exceptionally well just as quickly as they could go wrong, all depending on what and who the company desires to invest its time and effort into.

For what it's worth, booking a wrestling show is quite a challenge and sometimes there is no right or wrong answer. So heed this disclaimer and take this article with a grain of salt.

Regardless, here are a few WWE Superstars the company can't afford to misuse following the WWE draft for one reason or another.

#6 The Nightmare AKA Mami, Rhea Ripley

Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley put on a performance for the ages and one of the greatest women's matches in WrestleMania history this year. Despite The Queen's best efforts, Ripley proved to be too much for her that night and came out with the victory.

In some respects, this win symbolizes a passing of the torch, a changing of the guard, and whatever alternative adage you can strum up.

Given her popularity and wrestling ability, Ripley has the potential to exceed everyone's high expectations. As long as WWE can keep her momentum afloat, that is.

#5 and #4 The NXT Tag Team Champions, Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn

EXCLUSIVE: After successfully defending their NXT #WomensTagTitles, @wwe_alba & @IslaDawn send a warning to everyone in NXT that they are ready to take over.

As of last week's SmackDown, the current NXT Women's Tag Team Champions are officially a part of the blue brand, as the duo was drafted in round four.

The booking of the women's tag division has come under tremendous criticism, most notably due to the fact that most female stables (factions in general) hardly ever stand the test of time.

This has, of course, led to makeshift tag teams and thrown-together factions who aren't given much to work with. This leaves these groups a very short amount of time to connect with the WWE Universe. Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn could be great additions to the main roster as a team but they need to remain one to be established that way.

#3 WWE's most underrated, LA Knight

Highly popular opinion: LA Knight is one of WWE's brightest stars. Despite this, some would say he isn't being utilized properly.

LA Knight was one of the performers fans most anticipated to see featured on WrestleMania this year. However, Knight wasn't included on the show at all.

Barring his recent victory on SmackDown, Knight is usually the one taking the L. This certainly shouldn't keep happening, considering his popularity. For one, fans are voicing their opinions not just online, but during live shows, as you may be able to tell on the latest SmackDown.

That sort of support goes a long way in WWE and should play a huge part in a big push for Knight. Otherwise, the company will be missing out, big time.

#2 The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes

@CodyRhodes you absolutely made my little boys whole life. Thank you so much.

In Cody Rhodes' case, you'd have to imagine there are quite a few people who want a chit-chat about the fact that The American Nightmare will more than likely not be facing Roman Reigns any time soon.

That was the bad news, now for the positive.

With the announcement and unveiling of the new World Heavyweight Championship, it's a safe bet that this year's Royal Rumble winner will be a top candidate for Monday Night RAW's new top prize.

It might be a good idea for the company to book a World Title victory for Rhodes sooner rather than later, as there are only so many promos The American Nightmare can sell the fans on before his momentum dies.

#1 Seth "Freakin" Rollins

Given the fact that Cody Rhodes was Monday Night RAW’s first draft pick, all the focus seemingly may be on him as it pertains to the red brand.

While it makes sense to make Rhodes one of the focal points of RAW, you’re only as good as your dance partners are. Cody can’t put on 5-star classics by himself of course.

Regardless of how the two may feel about each other, history has shown that Rollins and Rhodes have tremendous chemistry in the ring, so seeing them face off again would definitely be best for business.

Over the years, Seth Rollins has proven to be one of WWE’s most reliable superstars, as he’s put on countless classics with names we both love and loathe.

Much like Rhodes, Rollins has gained a great deal of momentum and fan support over the past year as well. What better way to cap that off than by making him RAW's new World Heavyweight Champion?

