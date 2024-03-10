Seth Rollins & 6 other WWE Superstars who had multiple matches at a single WrestleMania 

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns will be the first two WWE Superstars to main-event both nights of the same WrestleMania. However, wrestling multiple times on the same edition of The Showcase of the Immortals is not a new concept.

When it comes to The Show of Shows, every wrestler on the Stamford-based promotion's roster aspires to be on the star-studded card. Despite this, only those involved in meaningful programs get to be a part of it. However, over the years, a select few gifted performers have had the privilege of wrestling more than once on the same WrestleMania card.

Even when the yearly wrestling spectacle used to be one night long, WWE was able to find multiple spots for the same superstar on the show. As a result, fans have witnessed a plethora of iconic moments that would not have taken place had the involved wrestlers called it a night after their first outing.

With that being said, here are seven WWE Superstars who wrestled multiple matches at a single WrestleMania.

#7. Seth Rollins (WWE WrestleMania 31)

Expand Tweet

With his insane run as the World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins has made an impression of being a workhorse in the Stamford-based promotion.

At WrestleMania XL, The Visionary will be a part of two high-stakes matches. On Night One, he will be teaming up with former rival Cody Rhodes to take on The Rock and Roman Reigns. On Night Two, he will be defending his World Heavyweight Championship against a defiant Drew McIntyre.

While it is true that the 37-year-old star could be walking into a minefield, the upcoming WrestleMania won't be the first time he has to lace up his boots twice in one night.

At WrestleMania 31, the former Shield member first faced Randy Orton in one of the opening bouts. A few hours later, he cashed in his Money in the Bank contract during the main-event match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, successfully pulling off the 'Heist of the Century.'

#6. Daniel Bryan (WrestleMania 30)

Daniel Bryan, now known as Bryan Danielson, got a similar opportunity one year before Seth Rollins stepped into the ring twice at the same edition of The Show of Shows. However, The American Dragon's quest was not an easy one.

Bryan first wrestled in the opening match of WrestleMania 30. He locked horns with his fiercest on-screen critic, Triple H. Bryan reigned supreme in the said match and earned himself a spot in the main event of the night.

Fast forward to the headlining match, Batista, Randy Orton, and Bryan competed against each other. Despite having wrestled against The Game for over 25 minutes earlier in the show, The American Dragon managed to win the hard-hitting Triple Threat Match as well.

Bryan's victories at WWE WrestleMania 30 marked a beautiful ending to one of the most gripping chapters in his wrestling story.

#5. Kane (WrestleMania 24)

Expand Tweet

Almost every wrestler who is challenging for a world championship at The Grandest Stage of Them All earns this golden opportunity by winning the Royal Rumble or the Elimination Chamber.

However, The Big Red Machine earned his world title opportunity at WrestleMania 24 on the night of heading into The Showcase of the Immortals in 2008. He did not have a guaranteed championship match, unlike The Undertaker.

Despite the uncertainty, Kane not only made it to WrestleMania but also got to compete twice. First, he won a pre-show battle royal to punch his ticket to an ECW Championship match later in the night.

Then, during the main show, he made quick work of then-ECW Champion Chavo Guerrero to become the fiery new face of the Extreme Championship Wrestling brand.

#4. Bret "The Hitman" Hart (WrestleMania X)

There is a difference between having a WrestleMania match and a WrestleMania moment. Many WWE Superstars have had several WrestleMania showings, with only a few, if any, moments that defined their presence at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

However, the aforementioned problem is not something Bret Hart would lose sleep over. The Hitman made sure that every single one of his WrestleMania matches had the WWE Universe talking about it. At WrestleMania X, he did that twice in one night.

The Hitman's first bit of action at the said event featured him locking horns with his brother, Owen Hart. While the outcome was not in Bret's favor, he still had the main event to reload his momentum, and that was exactly what he did.

In the final match of the evening, Bret Hart finally overcame the obstacle that had been haunting him since his WrestleMania IX loss against Yokozuna. The Canadian star got his revenge and reclaimed the WWF Championship from the 600-pound titan.

#3. Yokozuna (WrestleMania IX and X)

Today, WWE Superstars competing more than once at the same WrestleMania receive substantial praise for their endurance and commitment to the sport. That is a signal that the legendary Yokozuna was ahead of his time.

The Samoan Wrecking Machine is the only WWE Superstar in history to have pulled off double duty at The Show of Shows in two consecutive years.

At WrestleMania IX, Yokozuna defeated Bret Hart in what he, and everybody else at the venue, thought was a main-event clash. However, to his surprise, he had to defend his newly won strap against Hulk Hogan in an impromptu fight, which he lost.

At WrestleMania X, the Samoan star once again had two opponents to worry about. This time, though, he had prior notice of that. He competed individually against the co-Royal Rumble winners Lex Luger and Bret Hart.

#2. Hulk Hogan (WrestleMania IX)

Surprisingly, Yokozuna was not the only wrestler who had to step in the squared circle more than once at the 1993 edition of The Show of Shows.

If Hulk Hogan had not defeated Mr. Fuji's colossal client in the impromptu main event of the evening, he would have ended the night with only a loss on his record.

The WWE Hall of Famer had another match at WrestleMania IX, which did not go his way. The bout in question saw him teaming up with Brutus Beefcake to unsuccessfully challenge IRS and Ted DiBiase for tag team gold.

It is wild to imagine that if The Hulkster had emerged victorious in the aforementioned tag team match, he would have walked out of WrestleMania IX as both the new WWF Tag Team Champion and the new WWF Champion.

Honorable Mentions:

Five years before Hulk Hogan and Yokozuna showed up multiple times at the same WrestleMania, numerous other prolific names did it at the fourth anniversary of WrestleMania.

These iconic names include Don Muraco, Greg "The Hammer" Valentine, One Man Gang, "The Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase, and...

#1. "Macho Man" Randy Savage (WrestleMania IV)

WrestleMania IV was unlike any other WrestleMania that WWE has ever hosted. It featured the entirety of a four-round tournament for the vacant WWF Championship, which was won by Randy Savage.

The Macho Man had to win four matches in a span of a few hours to walk home as the new WWF Champion. In the opening bout, he bested Butch Reed, only to find himself standing across the ring from Greg Valentine in the quarterfinals.

Impressively, Savage managed to punch his ticket to the semifinals and survived One Man Gang. Finally, his hustle led him to the finals of the tournament in question, which was the main event of the evening.

After having defied the odds all night long, the WWE Hall of Famer did it once again and triumphed over "The Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase. That is how fans got another reason to put The Macho Man in G.O.A.T conversations.

A former WWE star named 2 storylines for a WWE return HERE