Seth Rollins to add current WWE champion to The Vision at Clash in Paris? Exploring the possibility

Seth Rollins and his group, The Vision, have been dominating RAW, but he has a massive task at WWE Clash in Paris. The WWE World Heavyweight Champion will be in a fatal-four-way match. This will be against all the men he has wronged in his journey to the top. Rollins will be facing LA Knight, CM Punk, and Jey Uso.However, he could even the odds by introducing the fourth member of his group. There have been many reports and speculations that the group could be expanding.WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCCLINKSeth Rollins officially names his group ‘THE VISION’ 🔥Most recently, WWE legend Tommy Dreamer suggested Oba Femi of NXT should join the group. On the Busted Open podcast, Dreamer explained how Femi is a dominating figure on NXT and would fit perfectly in the heel group.This makes sense and would help the young NXT star establish himself on the main roster. WWE will be doing its usual NXT call-up soon, and Femi is one of the stars who deserves a spot on the main roster.Pairing him with Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed will allow him to understand the dynamics of being on the main roster. This will also ensure he does not get lost in the sea of existing talent. Moreover, it will allow the creative team to have plans for Oba Femi without working around a solo push. Femi is strong and imposing, which would make him the perfect bodyguard figure for the WWE World Heavyweight Champion.Seth Rollins should retain at WWE Clash in ParisDespite being in a match where everyone wants a piece of him, Seth Rollins should retain his title at WWE Clash in Paris. WWE worked really hard to pull off the Ruse of the Century. They can't have it be undone so quickly by having him get pinned early.One interesting factor for his opponents is the fact that none of them like each other. While LA Knight and Punk have their issues, Uso and The Second City Saint aren’t on the same page.Wrestle Ops @WrestleOpsLINKANNOUNCED: Seth Rollins v Jey Uso v LA Knight v CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship is officially set for ‘CLASH IN PARIS.’The fact that this match is every man for himself will allow Rollins to sit back and let the other three destroy each other. A single well-timed Stomp can be the final nail in the coffin for Seth Rollins to walk out as the WWE World Heavyweight Champion. This is something that needs to happen until Reigns is put in place to take down The Visionary.