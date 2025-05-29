Seth Rollins to add former Women's Champion to his faction in place of Becky Lynch? Exploring the possibility

Seth Rollins defeated Roman Reigns and CM Punk at WrestleMania 41 and is currently a top name on WWE RAW. However, Rollins' wife, Becky Lynch, may not be happy with a recent development. On May 28, Bayley took to Instagram and posted a birthday message for The Visionary. The Role Model also called Rollins her "bestie."

This gesture raised some eyebrows since Lynch attacked Bayley before WrestleMania 41. Rollins is known to do what is best for the business. Despite The Man's issues with The Role Model, The Visionary could add his 'bestie' to his faction.

The former Hugger was originally set to team up with Lyra Valkyria on The Grandest Stage of Them All. The duo was supposed to challenge Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women’s Tag Team Championship. However, Bayley was taken out backstage before the match. This opened the door for Lynch to return and win the title alongside Valkyria.

Lynch later admitted she was the one who attacked Bayley, turning heel in the process. This revelation started a personal feud between the two. Meanwhile, Seth Rollins has built a new faction alongside Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed. However, the group is missing one major thing: a top female superstar.

With her accolades and history as a heel, Bayley could be the perfect addition to Rollins' faction. The Role Model's social media message for The Visionary could be an indication that she is open to working with the heel faction despite her differences with Lynch.

Many expect The Man to join her husband's group, but the company might choose to make the storyline unpredictable and book Rollins to recruit Bayley. Before the former Women's Champion potentially combines forces with The Visionary, she needs to finish her feud with Lynch as a babyface.

While nothing is confirmed yet, the abovementioned scenario is not out of the question. The Visionary’s faction is focused on shaping the future of WWE, and The Role Model could accomplish the group's mission in the women's division.

Seth Rollins' stable seemingly gets a new name

Bronson Reed has quickly embraced his role in Seth Rollins' faction and might have already come up with the perfect name for the group. After officially joining Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman at Saturday Night’s Main Event, Reed shared fan art on Instagram that referred to the group as The Vision.

While the faction has yet to receive an official name on WWE RAW, The Vision could be a strong contender, especially since Rollins is known as The Visionary.

Image credit: Bronson Reed's Instagram Story

The Vision moniker fits well with the group’s purpose. The faction began with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman's shared goal of controlling the future of WWE. Breakker was reportedly part of this plan from the start, and Reed’s dominance in WWE made him a must-have for the group once he was cleared to compete.

If the name sticks, The Vision could be a fitting identity for this powerful and purpose-driven faction.

