Seth Rollins to be added to the Night of Champions card following WWE SmackDown incident? Potential explored

WWE's upcoming premium live event, Night of Champions, is on the horizon, and Seth Rollins is nowhere on the card. The Visionary has been part of some of the biggest matches in Saudi Arabia in the past, and his exclusion from the spectacle has raised questions. However, WWE could pull off a massive swerve by adding him to the show at the last minute.

This week on SmackDown, LA Knight could make a surprise return from injury and hunt down the former Shield member. The Megastar has been involved in a heated rivalry with Seth Rollins and his faction for the past few weeks. He was annihilated by Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker last week on SmackDown in what was a shocking display of brutality. But a furious Knight could return for revenge this week.

The 42-year-old could shock the world by showing up out of nowhere during a segment of the heel faction. LA Knight could unleash a merciless attack on Seth Rollins and Co., obliterating them with a steel chair. Following the shocking incident on SmackDown, Nick Aldis may have no other choice but to make Knight vs. Rollins official for Night of Champions.

This rivalry has reached a new height, and therefore, WWE might look to put an end to it by pitting The Megastar against The Visionary. While Seth Rollins has been a staple of the WWE shows in Saudi Arabia, LA Knight is one of the most beloved superstars in the nation. So, the addition of this match to the card will undeniably add grandeur to Night of Champions.

However, six matches have already been added to the card, and it will be interesting to see whether WWE adds another one. That said, the above idea is nothing but speculation at this point.

Seth Rollins' feud with LA Knight to continue till SummerSlam?

Seth Rollins is currently entangled in a feud with LA Knight, which has reached a boiling point. The Visionary believes that Knight is nothing but a thorn in his path, while the latter thinks he has unfinished business with Rollins and Co. Fans have been wondering whether WWE has plans to stretch this feud to SummerSlam.

However, the chances of it happening seem low. This feud is expected to end very soon, paving the way for a fresh storyline for the two superstars. SummerSlam is one of WWE's major annual events, and the company often looks to build blockbuster feuds for its top stars.

While Seth Rollins vs. LA Knight is an interesting feud, it may not be able to match the grandeur of The Biggest Party of the Summer. Therefore, the company might come up with a bigger match for the former Shield member. Rumors have been buzzing that he could be involved in a program with Roman Reigns.

Hence, WWE may put an end to the rivalry between Knight and Rollins in the coming weeks. It remains to be seen how things shape up.

