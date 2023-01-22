Seth Rollins once "apologized profusely" to former WWE Champion in real life

Seth Rollins is widely viewed as one of the most talented wrestlers in the world. However, back in 2015, his in-ring ability came under scrutiny after two unfortunate moments in high-profile matches.

On the July 27, 2015, episode of RAW, Rollins famously broke John Cena's nose after catching him with a legitimate knee to the face. Three months later, the former Shield member's Buckle Bomb became a major talking point after Sting suffered a neck injury while receiving the move.

In 2016, Rollins confirmed on CBS Atlanta 92.8's The Game Mornings that he issued a heartfelt apology to Cena after their RAW match:

"I apologized profusely. John Cena and I wrestled a million times and every once in a while you'd get a clunker in there. But this one was just, for some reason, I just made real contact with his face, and rearranged it pretty bad." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Justin (TagTeamTees) @TheTagTeamTees

#YouCantSeeKnee Remember when Seth Rollins broke John Cena’s nose and turned it in to an awesome catch phrase and t-shirt? Remember when Seth Rollins broke John Cena’s nose and turned it in to an awesome catch phrase and t-shirt? #YouCantSeeKnee https://t.co/yeSP83tc3O

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart described Seth Rollins' incident with John Cena as "so reckless" and "so dangerous." He even claimed that the current WWE star "could easily kill somebody with a knee like that."

If you're interested in sports betting, the Miami Heat play the New Orleans Pelicans this week! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Seth Rollins also commented on Sting's injury

The WrestleMania 31 main-eventer added that Cena's face looked "disfigured and dismembered." A month on from the scary incident, then-WWE Champion Rollins defeated his in-ring rival at SummerSlam to capture the United States Championship.

Jorge Flores @jorgecflores22



I was there. Every time I see Seth Rollins deliver a buckle bomb, I think of the end of Sting’s career. 🙁I was there. Every time I see Seth Rollins deliver a buckle bomb, I think of the end of Sting’s career. 🙁I was there. 😢 https://t.co/FemghUHhTs

Regarding his Night of Champions 2015 match with Sting, Rollins clarified that the two had no issues after the event:

"That was certainly not planned to be his final match, but either way it was an honor. He's an incredible dude. One thing about Steve [Sting's real name] is that he's one of the most humble superstars I've ever met."

Six months after facing Rollins, Sting retired at the 2016 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. The wrestling icon later returned to the ring with AEW in 2021.

What do you want to see next from Seth Rollins in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes