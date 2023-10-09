Seth Rollins to begin feud with 34-year-old WWE RAW star 17 years after their only match? Exploring the possibility

Seth Rollins survived Shinsuke Nakamura after a grueling Last Man Standing match at WWE Fastlane 2023. The Visionary will probably be looking forward to celebrating his win on RAW this Monday, but his victory parade could be cut short.

It is possible that Seth Rollins could be confronted by Ricochet on WWE RAW tomorrow night. The One and Only had been entangled in a feud between Nakamura and Rollins during the build to Payback. The King of Strong Style would decimate the high-flyer on the September 11, 2023, episode of RAW.

With Nakamura seemingly out of the picture, Ricochet could return to RAW and demand a title shot against the reigning World Heavyweight Champion. The pair last met in a singles match against each other 17 years ago.

According to Cagematch.net, Tyler Black (Rollins’ ring name in the Indies) defeated Ricochet in their singles match for IWA Mid-South on April 21, 2006. The future Architect would face AJ Styles seven days later at NWA No Limits Wrestling.

Seth Rollins to face his former rival on WWE RAW? Looking at the possibility

Seth Rollins has successfully retained his World Heavyweight Championship against every opponent that’s stepped up to him. The Monday Night Messiah has beaten the likes of AJ Styles, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor for the title.

It is possible that he could be confronted by his former rival on WWE RAW next week. The superstar in question is none other than Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior teased a feud with the Visionary during his promo battle with The Miz this past Monday on RAW.

Rollins and McIntyre are no strangers to each other, having squared off in tag team and singles action in the past. Their last singles match against each other took place at WWE Money in the Bank 2020 for the WWE Championship.

AEW spy in WWE? Check out this crazy idea right here.