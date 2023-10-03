Seth Rollins to feud with 38-year-old star after Fastlane? How it was teased on WWE RAW

WWE RAW before Fastlane didn’t go well for Seth Rollins. The World Heavyweight Champion was brutally assaulted by Shinsuke Nakamura just five days before their Last Man Standing match at the upcoming Premium Live Event.

WWE apparently teased the next feud for Seth Rollins on RAW tonight. During the show, Drew McIntyre namedropped The Visionary when he told The Miz he doesn’t get title shots by attacking his opponents – a reference to Nakamura’s latest beatdown on Rollins.

It is possible that The Scottish Warrior could kick off a program with Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship after Fastlane 2023. McIntyre is getting closer to his full-blown heel turn, and it’s only a matter of time before he goes fully berserk.

Expand Tweet

His match against The Miz on WWE RAW this week showed a side of him McIntyre hasn’t showcased in years. The 38-year-old star wanted to finish the A-Lister with a claymore but stopped on the three count to take a different route.

McIntyre shoved The Miz’s face into the exposed turnbuckle before taking him out with the Future Shock DDT. The heel turn is coming. It just remains to be seen if it’ll happen against Seth Rollins or any other star on the WWE RAW roster.

Seth Rollins to retain his title at Fastlane? Analyzing major hint from WWE RAW

Seth Rollins was interviewed by Michael Cole on WWE RAW before Fastlane. Cole asked Rollins why he wanted to face Shinsuke Nakamura despite knowing that his back was hanging by a threat. The Visionary responded with a passionate promo wherein he put over Cole, Becky Lynch, his daughter, and his love for wrestling.

However, the promo was interrupted by the arrival of the King of Strong Style, who attacked the World Heavyweight Champion from behind. Nakamura sent Rollins back-first through a steel chair and then counted down to 10.

Expand Tweet

If there’s one thing to take away from this segment, it is that Rollins isn’t losing his title at Fastlane. Usually, the person who gets destroyed on the go-home episode of WWE RAW or SmackDown before a PLE emerges as the victor.

Plus, Rollins losing to Nakamura after the passionate promo he cut would only affect his credibility as a fighting World Heavyweight Champion.

A former WWE writer thinks Bronson Reed's push could be in jeopardy here.