Seth Rollins to be betrayed by his wife and be revealed as the new leader of The Vision? Exploring the possibility 

Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed shocked the WWE Universe by turning against their leader, Seth Rollins, and attacking him on this week's episode of RAW. It didn't stop there, as Paul Heyman also sided with the heels and raised their hands in victory before the show went off the air. However, there is a possibility that Becky Lynch could be the mastermind behind Rollins' betrayal.The Women's Intercontinental Champion was introduced as the last member of The Vision at Clash in Paris, where she assisted Seth Rollins in retaining the World Heavyweight Championship in a Fatal Four-Way match against Jey Uso, CM Punk, and LA Knight.Lynch then sided with her husband in his ongoing feud with Punk. She took shots at The Second City Saint and even slapped him numerous times on different occasions. This led to the return of AJ Lee, which finally set the stage for the long-anticipated Mixed Tag Team match between the couples at Wrestlepalooza, where Rollins and Becky lost.Following the turn of events on the latest episode of RAW, The Man might betray her husband and be revealed as the new leader of The Vision. Last week, the Irish star lost to Maxxine Dupri by count-out. She then voiced her complaints to The Visionary, who seemed preoccupied with his match against Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel. After being ignored by Rollins, alongside Heyman, Lynch walked off angrily.Given this situation, it appeared that Seth Rollins prioritized his victory over Cody in Perth more than his wife's happiness. Moreover, Becky Lynch was not even beside him while he celebrated his Men's Crown Jewel Championship win on the flagship show.In a shocking twist, the Women's Intercontinental Champion might now turn against Rollins and take the leadership of The Vision as part of a blockbuster storyline.However, this is just mere speculation, and nothing in this regard has been confirmed. Lynch is scheduled to defend the Women's IC Title next week against Maxxine Dupri. Fans will have to wait and see what happens on the show.Paul Heyman finally breaks silence after Seth Rollins' RAW betrayalPaul Heyman was part of the shocking main event angle on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.Rumors have been floating around about Seth Rollins' injury, which was potentially the reason for the swerve on the show. However, Heyman has finally broken his silence on the subject. On X (fka Twitter), the WWE Hall of Famer told Jeff Dye that this certainly wasn't a joke, after it was questioned.That said, it will be interesting to see what happens going forward.