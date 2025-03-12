  • home icon
Seth Rollins to bring back 416-pound WWE giant as his bodyguard to take down Roman Reigns? Exploring the potential

By Ishaan Rathi
Modified Mar 12, 2025 00:29 GMT
Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns debuted on the main roster as The Shield [Image credits: WWE.com]

Roman Reigns made a surprising return to WWE RAW at Madison Square Garden this week, taking down his former Shield brother Seth Rollins with a spear and a stomp outside the ring. Reigns returned the favor to Rollins for what he did after their elimination from the Men's Royal Rumble match last month.

With the OTC back, Seth Rollins might bring 416-pound Nigerian Giant Omos as his bodyguard ahead of WrestleMania 41. Omos has not been on WWE TV since April last year and has already revealed during his appearances in NOAH that he was set to return to the Stamford-based company very soon.

Following his attack on Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns also unleashed an assault on CM Punk, who was being checked on by the Wiseman Paul Heyman. While Reigns attacked Punk, he seemed a bit surprised to see the WWE Hall of Famer along with the Second City Saint.

Speculation is rife that Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins vs CM Punk is being planned for WrestleMania 41. The triple threat match has been rumored to take place for weeks, and WWE has already planted the seeds for it on RAW this week.

Seth Rollins has personal issues with both Reigns and Punk, and both men have tasted victory as a team back at Survivor Series. While Reigns and Punk might not co-exist for long, they might take Rollins out as a team to continue the battle at WrestleMania. This is why the Visionary could bring out Omos as a bodyguard, turning heel for the first time in years to make things interesting ahead of The Show of Shows.

Seth Rollins addresses potential reunion with Roman Reigns and Jon Moxley as The Shield

While Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns are set to collide with each other very soon, the Visionary discussed a potential Shield reunion in the future. During an interview on WFAN, Rollins stated that Moxley was in another company, and with Reigns and himself being in WWE forever, anything could happen.

"I mean, look, one of our guys is over in the other company. So he ain't coming. And Roman Reigns and I are here for life. Look, our paths are gonna be intertwined. We're gonna crisscross here and there until both of us are done and retired. So you never know. You never know what WrestleMania is going to look like. You never know what next month is going to look like. Could be anytime," said Rollins. [From 13:01 to 13: 20]
While a Shield reunion doesn't seem likely to happen anytime soon, a potential return of the trio as a group would be an amazing moment to witness. Fans will have to wait and see if there is any possibility of the Shield reuniting in the future.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
