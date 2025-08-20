Seth Rollins to bring back ghost from Roman Reigns’ past to teach him a lesson in WWE? Exploring the possibility

The storyline between Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns has been getting better week after week, and fans have been engaged in the entire feud lately. Rollins and Reigns go back a long way, and fans have been waiting for the two men to clash in a singles contest for the first time in years. It now seems the match could be at WrestleMania 42.

Ad

The Visionary has been on a whole new level since aligning with Paul Heyman at The Grandest Stage of Them All this year, and both men have become the masterminds of an incredible story in its own. However, with the likes of CM Punk, LA Knight, Jey Uso, and Roman Reigns trying to take them down, The Vision clearly needs a massive surprise to take one of them out of the picture and get the numbers game working in their favor.

Ad

Trending

Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman could come to a deal with a ghost from Roman Reigns’ past, to take the latter out of the picture for the time being. While the OTC made several enemies in the company during The Bloodline saga, he nearly ended Randy Orton’s legendary career and took him out, taking him out of action for 18 months.

WWE has no future plans for Rhea? Here's why!

Ad

While The Viper did get a measure of revenge on Reigns, he couldn’t get the singles showdown with the OTC that he wanted. Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman, with a lot on their plate right now, could cash in on the opportunity, and with Orton showing signs of turning heel soon, they could further utilize the signs and bring him on their side.

While Orton may not be part of The Vision, he could help Rollins even the odds and, most importantly, get his much-awaited revenge on the OTC.

Ad

With the history The Visionary and The Viper have as former members of the Authority, a heel Randy Orton would undoubtedly get convinced with the plan, and help take Roman Reigns out of the picture by unleashing his wrath on him.

This potential plot could be a massive surprise for the WWE Universe, but it is important to note that this remains speculation for now.

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns are set for massive battles at WWE Clash in Paris

Both former Shield brothers, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, have massive battles booked at WWE Clash in Paris. The OTC is set to collide with the Tribal Thief and the owner of the 'Shoe-la-Fala,' Big Bronson Reed, in a singles showdown at the premium live event.

Ad

WrestleSeek @WrestleSeek Roman Reigns vs Bronson Reed at Clash in Paris marks Roman’s first singles match on a WWE PLE since WrestleMania 40.

Ad

On the other hand, in the likely main event of the show, Seth Rollins is set to defend his World Heavyweight Championship in a massive Fatal Four-Way Match against CM Punk, LA Knight, and Jey Uso at Clash in Paris.

With two massive showdowns set and both matches intertwined with each other, the two men could come face-to-face in a foreign land once again.

Time will tell what WWE has in store for both men ahead of the premium live event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Rathi Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.



Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket. Know More