Seth Rollins should bring released tag team back after 3 years to help him at WWE Payback

Seth Rollins should consider bringing back a released tag team after three years to help him at WWE Payback.

The Visionary has a lot on his plate this Saturday night at the premium live event in Pittsburgh. He is scheduled to put the World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Shinsuke Nakamura in a rivalry that has gotten personal. Nakamura has disclosed his intentions to target Rollins' injured back during the match this weekend.

Nakamura is not the only superstar Rollins has to worry about at WWE Payback. Damian Priest captured the Money in the Bank contract on July 1st and will be competing alongside Finn Balor for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships at the premium live event. Priest is seemingly ready to cash in on Seth Rollins at any moment and it has to be distracting for the champion.

The Authors of Pain (Akam and Rezar) were a dominant duo that showed a lot of promise. They were managed by Paul Ellering in NXT, and AOP captured the NXT Tag Team Championships. On the main roster, they won the RAW Tag Team Championships and joined forces with Rollins as his enforcers at the end of 2019.

Unfortunately, AOP went on to be released by WWE in September 2020 and they never reached their full potential on the main roster. However, there have been rumors as of late that the tag team has been under contract since last year and could be on their way back to television.

Rollins should attempt to reunite with his old friends to protect himself from The Judgment Day and ensure that he has a long reign as the World Heavyweight Champion.

Vince Russo reveals what he didn't like about Shinsuke Nakamura's attack on Seth Rollins during WWE RAW

Shinsuke Nakamura has gotten inside the head of Seth Rollins ahead of their World Heavyweight Championship match at WWE Payback.

Seth Rollins cut a promo last night in front of the WWE Universe but fell victim to an attack from Shinsuke Nakamura. The veteran attacked from behind and hit Rollins with a Kinshasa.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Vince Russo stated that he didn't like the angle because Seth Rollins was the only person in the arena not to anticipate Nakamura's attack last night on the red brand.

"I used to hate that. What I would do, bro, when I was writing it, if the guy is sneaking up behind them, the guy would turn around and catch him. He'd wind up with the heat; he would wind up with the heat, not because the babyface was the only one in the building that didn't know he was breathing down his head. I hate that."

Rollins has vowed to be a fighting champion but his back injury and his growing list of enemies could cost him the title. It will be interesting to see if Rollins will be able to walk out of WWE Payback as the World Heavyweight Champion.

