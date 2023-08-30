"I hate that" - Vince Russo reveals what he didn't like about Shinsuke Nakamura and Seth Rollins' RAW segment (Exclusive)

The feud between Shinsuke Nakamura and Seth Rollins added a new chapter on Monday Night RAW. Vince Russo watched the segment featuring the top WWE stars and admitted that he hated how sneak attacks were being booked.

The World Heavyweight Champion cut a promo ahead of his title defense against The King of Strong Style, who has adopted a more sinister persona of late. Shinsuke Nakamura pulled off a blindsided assault on Seth Rollins, which included a painful-looking Kinshasa.

During Sportskeeda Wrestling's post-show review, Vince Russo stated that he has always disliked it when the babyface was the only person not to anticipate a heel striking him from the back. The face often ended up looking foolish, and Russo revealed how he would have ideally written the scenario. Check it out on this week's Legion of RAW:

"I used to hate that. What I would do, bro, when I was writing it, if the guy is sneaking up behind them, the guy would turn around and catch him. He'd wind up with the heat; he would wind up with the heat, not because the babyface was the only one in the building that didn't know he was breathing down his head. I hate that."

What happened between Shinsuke Nakamura and Seth Rollins on RAW?

WWE has masterfully utilized pre-taped segments to present Shinsuke Nakamura as a ruthless fighter who has promised to exploit Seth Rollins' vulnerability on account of his back injuries.

WWE offered another bone-chilling vignette this week in which the Japanese superstar mentioned Rollins' wife and sadistically revealed how he planned on breaking the world champion's body down at Payback.

Triple H has spent time rebuilding Nakamura, and it's paying dividends, as he is finally looking like a credible challenger on RAW. Seth Rollins also delivered a pretty interesting promo as he spoke about Nakamura's legendary performances for NJPW at the Tokyo Dome.

Nakamura caught Rollins by surprise with a Kinshasa to the back, followed by a kick across his face. Shinsuke seems to have the advantage in the ongoing rivalry for RAW's top prize.

