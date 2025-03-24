Seth Rollins to call out Roman Reigns; Paul Heyman in big trouble? 4 Things The Visionary can do on WWE RAW if he appears

Seth Rollins has been a cornerstone of WWE RAW and is currently hunting down Roman Reigns. The two men were in the same ring on Friday Night SmackDown after taking shots at each other during the 2025 Royal Rumble and the March 17, 2025, episode of the red brand.

The upcoming edition of RAW may feature The Visionary as he continues to build himself up ahead of the recently announced Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 41. Rollins will compete against CM Punk and Roman Reigns in what will be the biggest non-title match of the event.

All three men got a piece of each other on last week’s SmackDown. Seth Rollins will likely have much to say or do if he shows up on RAW this week.

Check out the four things Seth Rollins can do if he appears on Monday Night’s WWE RAW.

#4. He could attack CM Punk to turn up the heat

SmackDown hosted a huge brawl between three of WWE’s top men. The fighting could continue on Monday Night as fans prepare to watch how the rivalry unfolds before WrestleMania 41.

CM Punk could appear for a match or another promo to hype his chances in the Triple Threat Match at The Show of Shows. Seth Rollins could suddenly appear and attack The Best in the World.

The fight could make its way backstage, where they could punish each other enough to sell some injuries and skip a couple of editions of the show. That will increase the intensity of their rivalry.

#3. Tease a partnership with Paul Heyman

Paul Heyman has been at the center of the drama between Roman Reigns and CM Punk. The Wiseman seems to be caught between his former client and the current Tribal Chief.

Heyman will be too afraid to cross the OTC in the coming months. Meanwhile, he still owes CM Punk a favor that The Best in the World could call in at any time.

Seth Rollins could come out to offer Paul Heyman a solution to his problem by telling him that he could take The Visionary’s side. Rollins could promise to protect The Wiseman from the OTC while ensuring that there are no favors to repay Punk.

Confusing Heyman further and adding more fuel to his story with Roman Reigns and CM Punk could go a long way. The segment might leave The Wiseman even more confused and begging for a way out.

#2. Seth Rollins could send Paul Heyman to the hospital

Instead of offering The Wiseman to join him, Seth Rollins could do something much worse that could cement him as the top heel in the rivalry.

Paul Heyman could come out to interrupt The Visionary during his promo segment on RAW. The back-and-forth could result in Seth Rollins attacking Heyman and delivering the Stomp before Punk can come out to save him.

WWE could showcase the legend’s injuries by loading him onto an ambulance for added effect. Meanwhile, it could be clear that CM Punk is more tied in with Paul Heyman while Roman Reigns could simply get more infuriated with both men because of the segment.

#1. The Visionary could call out Roman Reigns on WWE RAW

Roman Reigns came out on SmackDown first to talk about his issues with Seth Rollins and CM Punk before the two WWE RAW stars interrupted him.

Rollins could appear to call out the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion this week and talk about their real-life issues. He could ask the OTC to appear either on the show or tell him to show up on RAW on Netflix next week for a major segment.

WWE appears to be booking the cross-brand rivalry to benefit both RAW and SmackDown as they head into WrestleMania 41. Having Roman Reigns appear on Monday night will help boost the brand’s ratings before the show.

